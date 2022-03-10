Subiaco players celebrate their 2021 WAFL Grand Final victory over South Fremantle at Optus Stadium on October 2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FANS of the WAFL are in for a treat with more than 70 matches to be streamed LIVE on AFL Digital platforms as part of the most expansive and contemporary broadcast deal in the history of the competition.

The deal will offer viewers access to nearly 200 live matches across the WAFL League, Colts and Women's competition, with 26 games to be broadcast on Channel Seven.

The remaining 72 WAFL matches will be available exclusively LIVE and FREE for viewers via the AFL Live Official App or AFL On Demand service.

AFL customer and commercial manager Kylie Rogers said she was thrilled to be able to deliver the league to fans.

"The commitment to live streaming WAFL matches for the first time this year ensures that the competition will be accessible to more people than ever before, with WA talent to be showcased to a broader audience," she said.



"2022 is such an important year for the game in Western Australia and we are proud to have matches streamed exclusively live and free for viewers via the AFL app and AFL on demand service, ensuring WA footy is exposed to new audiences across the country."

South Fremantle's Jesse Motlop, Mason Shaw and Manfred Kelly celebrate a goal during the 2021 WAFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium on October 2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WAFC chairman Wayne Martin said the agreement was a stunning result for the game in WA.

"Our aim at the Commission is to make the game accessible to the largest possible audience," he said.

"This broadcasting deal is a tribute to all parties involved and ensures the profile of all WAFL competitions continues to grow."