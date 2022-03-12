Richmond president Peggy O'Neal celebrates the 2017 premiership at the club's family day on October 1, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND'S trailblazing president Peggy O'Neal has revealed 2022 will be her last year in charge of the club.

O'Neal became the AFL's first female club president in 2013 and helped transform the Tigers from finals failures to a powerhouse with the drought-breaking 2017 premiership, followed by back-to-back flags in 2019-20.

The 69-year-old, who has been on the Tigers' board for 17 seasons, will officially hand over the reins at the AGM in December.

"We have term limits and I’m ready to let someone else have the fun," she told News Corp.

"I’m looking forward to being a fan. After this season I’ll hand over and finish up at our AGM in December and that’s when our new president will officially take office and I’ll be sitting in the outer with a beanie and a beer next year."

Melbourne president Kate Roffey and Richmond president Peggy O'Neal ahead of the round six clash on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Neal paved the way for other females to take on top jobs with Dr Sonja Hood (North Melbourne) this year joining O'Neal, Kate Roffey (Melbourne) and Kylie Watson-Wheeler (Western Bulldogs) as club presidents.

O'Neal said the past five years have been "wonderful" and stressed the Tigers' success was down to a group effort.