THE AFL has revealed Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes and Brad Scott have joined the All Australian selection panel for the upcoming 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Buckley and Cornes replace the retiring Matthew Richardson and Warren Tredrea, who had both served eight years as selectors after joining the panel in 2014, while Scott will also join the panel as part of his role as AFL General Manager, Football.

AFL Executive General Manager Football Operations Andrew Dillon said he was delighted Buckley and Cornes had accepted invitations for the role as selectors, with the pair and Scott all having earned AFL Life Membership for their contributions on-field at the elite level.

Buckley, who played 280 games for Brisbane and Collingwood, was a seven-time All Australian, as well as claiming the 2003 Brownlow Medal and winning a club record six Copeland Trophies with the Magpies.

Nathan Buckley during the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and St Kilda on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cornes, who played 300 games for Port Adelaide, was a dual All Australian, as well as playing in Port Adelaide’s maiden premiership side in 2004 and winning four John Cahill medals as club best and fairest.

Scott was a dual premiership player with Brisbane and then coached North Melbourne for 10 seasons between 2010-19.

"Nathan and Kane had outstanding careers as elite players and the AFL is delighted they will add their experience at the highest level to our debates to recognise the best players in our competition, along with Brad Scott, who has a key role in the management of the AFL competition," Dillon said.

"The AFL is also thankful to Matthew Richardson and Warren Tredrea for their dedication and time as selectors over the past eight seasons, as nomination as an All Australian is a considerable honour for any player."



The 2022 All Australian selection panel:

Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Kevin Bartlett, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Scott. Kevin Sheehan is also a selector for the NAB AFL Rising Star Award