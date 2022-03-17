Nat Fyfe looks on during the AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE captain Nat Fyfe is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Adelaide with a knee complaint after missing Thursday's main training session.

Fyfe had been racing the clock to play in the season-opener after shoulder surgery and multiple setbacks but was recently cleared to return from that injury.

He forecast last week, however, that it was the rest of his body that could hold him back as he managed what coach Justin Longmuir described as "old battle wounds" earlier this month.

Fyfe was first spotted with compression bandage around his right knee a fortnight ago and did not train on Thursday as a group of more than 35 players took to the track at the Dockers' Cockburn base.

In better news for the Dockers, important forward/ruck Rory Lobb trained with the main group after recovering from a chest complaint, while key forward Matt Taberner (hamstring) has started light running.

Fremantle's Rory Lobb recovers after a collision with teammate Sean Darcy in a marking contest against West Coast in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Wingman Darcy Tucker has been pushing to return from a hamstring injury in time for the season-opener and also trained with the main group after missing both pre-season hitouts.

After missing a significant portion of the pre-season and ramping up his training in the new year, Fyfe last week said that the Dockers were taking an approach that round one was "not on or off the table".

GOING TO THE GAME? Get R1 tickets for Crows v Dockers here

"Because I've had to push so hard over the last two months to get the rest of my body up to speed, we're just waiting for it to consolidate and making sure there's no soft tissue injury risks," the dual Brownlow medallist said.

"The shoulder will be fine for round one, it's just whether the rest of the body is right to go."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fremantle's season preview: Next gen ready to pounce, triple Brownlow treat? Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook preview the Dockers ahead of Round One

Fyfe has played 15 and 14 games respectively in the past two seasons due to injury but appeared primed for a big 2022 after making a rapid physical transformation in recent months.

He has not missed a season-opener since 2010, the year he made his debut.

The Dockers will name their squad this afternoon for Sunday's clash at Adelaide Oval.

Young forward Josh Treacy is a likely inclusion for the injured Taberner, while ruckman Lloyd Meek is another option after impressing during the Dockers' pre-season games.