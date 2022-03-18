Marcus Bontempelli looks on during the round one loss to Melbourne on March 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli is in doubt for next week's clash against Carlton after suffering an ankle injury in the loss to Melbourne on Wednesday night.

Bontempelli sprained his ankle during the third quarter against the Demons and while he was able to play out the game, the superstar was clearly hampered by the injury.

DOGS FALL TO DEES Full match coverage and stats

"Like any ankle sprain, he has some pain and swelling that we are managing in the early part of this week," Dogs' head of sport medicine Chris Bell said.

"We will work through a process with Marcus into next week to determine his availability to play against the Blues on Thursday night."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bont scare with ankle causing concern The Bulldogs sweat on the fitness of Marcus Bontempelli after an ankle complaint keeps him off the field for an extended period

Meanwhile, Jason Johannisen will miss at least the next two weeks after suffering a calf injury during the warm-up of the Demons' clash.

"Scans have confirmed our clinical suspicion that 'JJ' has suffered a calf muscle strain," Bell said.

"We will confirm our return to play plan over the coming days, but expect him to miss the next 2-3 weeks."

In better news, recruit Tim O'Brien will make his club debut against the Blues next Thursday night if he gets through training.