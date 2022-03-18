Cam Rayner gets a handball away under pressure in the 2022 pre-season. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says Cam Rayner is "jumping out of his skin" to play Port Adelaide on Saturday night after missing 12 months with a knee injury.

Rayner and defender Noah Answerth (groin) did not play a game between them in 2021 but are straight back in for the opening round blockbuster at the Gabba.

Captain Dayne Zorko (achilles) and veteran Mitch Robinson (health and safety protocols) will also play after overcoming recent scares.

Fagan was all smiles when asked about his former No.1 draft pick on Friday, saying Rayner had overcome some mental demons during the pre-season.

"I think he's excited about playing," Fagan said.

"He had a hit-out a couple of weeks ago against Adelaide at the ground (Metricon Stadium) where he did his knee, which was a bit of a traumatic day for him.

A devastated Cam Rayner leaves the Lions' 2021 AAMI Community Series clash. Picture: AFL Photos

"He got through that game and played well.

"He missed (the AAMI Community Series match) against the Dogs because his dad wasn't well.

"Now that his dad's well he's jumping out of his skin to play. It's almost given him another outlook on life."

Fagan said Rayner brought energy to the Lions they had missed last year and believed the 22-year-old had grown as a person in the past 12 months.

"All he's got to do tomorrow night is play his role, he doesn't have to play the house down, he's just got to play his role."

Brisbane has dominated Port in the past three years, winning four straight matches, and the past three by in excess of six goals.

Marcus Adams puts Robbie Gray under the pump in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Fagan said he could not pinpoint a reason why they had been so successful against another top four outfit.

"I think we've mostly played them here, which is a bit of an advantage," he said.

"We seem to play some of our best footy against Port for some reason or other.

"I'd nearly put it down to that as opposed to anything technical or tactical we necessarily do against them, because they're a team that challenge you in every way.

"They're good at stoppage, they're good at ball movement, they score highly and they defend well.

"I hope we can produce similar tomorrow night."