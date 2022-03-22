THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe, Dayne Zorko, Sam Walsh, Jake Stringer and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round one.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rory Laird Hand Test Andrew McPherson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

McPherson hurt his left hamstring in the second quarter against Fremantle and underwent scans on Monday, revealing a low-grade hamstring issue that will keep him out of training for one to two weeks. Laird will train on Wednesday as he pushes to return from a broken hand, which did not require surgery. Lachlan Murphy has recovered from a neck injury, while Shane McAdam is over the adductor strain that troubled him. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Shoulder Test Keidean Coleman Hamstring 6-7 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 6-7 weeks Daniel Rich Hip Test Dayne Zorko Calf Test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Really positive news for the Lions with Zorko just needing to get through Thursday's main training to be available to face Essendon. Scans confirmed there was no major damage to his calf following an early exit from the weekend's win over Port, but just some scar tissue movement following a recent procedure near his achilles. Berry and Rich are fine after overcoming in-game scares and will play the Bombers barring any setbacks this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Akuei Groin Test David Cuningham Knee 12-16 weeks Josh Honey Knee 3-4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee 4-6 weeks Jack Martin Health and safety protocols 1 week Liam Stocker Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Sam Walsh Syndesmosis 1-2 weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Martin for this week's clash against the Dogs after he tested positive to COVID-19 last Friday. Walsh is likely still a week away, at least, while Stocker should return next month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mason Cox Ankle Test Charlie Dean Foot 5-9 weeks Nathan Murphy Ankle 5-9 weeks Jordan Roughead Shoulder 3-5 weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing the season-opener against St Kilda, new recruit Nathan Kreuger and forward Will Hoskin-Elliott will be available for selection this weekend. Forward Cox is in doubt for the clash against the Crows after spraining his ankle in the dying minutes of Friday night's win. The Magpies will put the American through a fitness test later in the week before making a call on his availability. Roughead will start contact training later this week as he continues his recovery from a shoulder operation, while Dean and Murphy are still some time away and could miss most of the first half of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harry Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring 8-10 weeks Jayden Laverde Hip Test Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Personal TBC Zac Reid Foot 4-6 weeks Will Snelling Calf 2-3 weeks Jake Stringer Groin Test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Essendon should regain Stringer after he surprisingly missed round one with his groin complaint despite his assurances he would be ready for the season-opener. But it will be offset by the long-term loss of Langford to a hamstring injury in a problem that he has battled in recent seasons and could now require surgery. The club hasn't put a timeframe on when Jones will be available after his training mishap, but Reid has started to make some good progress on the back of his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eric Benning Lower leg TBA Sean Darcy Calf Test Nat Fyfe Back/knee Test Matthew Johnson Ankle TBA Matt Taberner Hamstring Test Nathan Wilson Shoulder TBA Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy completed a strong weekend training run and is touch-and-go this week after missing with "calf awareness", while Fyfe will be assessed later in the week after "old war wounds" flared in his push to return after a compromised pre-season. Taberner will miss at least one more match, with draftee Johnson now out of a moonboot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hip Test Toby Conway Hip TBC Sam De Koning Concussion 1 week Flynn Kroeger Hip TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Mark O'Connor Knee Test Gary Rohan Back and hip TBC Sam Simpson Concussion TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Geelong will regain Mitch Duncan and Jed Bews for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans, while Cameron will be given most of the week to prove his fitness after being taken to hospital following a nasty collision against Essendon on Saturday. O'Connor and Menegola are pressing their claims for a senior recall after interrupted pre-seasons, but might start in the VFL after failing to play any of the practice matches. Gryan Miers and Jon Ceglar will both return from surgery over the pre-season in the VFL on Saturday, while De Koning is in concussion protocols following an incident against the Bombers at the MCG. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Shoulder 6-8 weeks Charlie Constable Groin 2-4 weeks Ben King Knee Season Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Bowes did the warm up with the main group last week and is still increasing his running volume before integrating to drills and eventually contact work. Constable is closing in on a return but will still miss this weekend's VFL season opener. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 8-12 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 6-8 weeks Toby Greene Suspension Round 6 Nick Haynes Stomach Test Jesse Hogan Soreness Test Conor Stone Hamstring 4-6 weeks Zach Sproule Shoulder 6weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Haynes played a VFL practice match at the weekend and just needs to get through training on Thursday to be available to play the Tiges. Hogan did similar, although on slightly restricted minutes, and will also have to get through the main session after being on managed minutes the past three weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Foot TBC Connor Downie Hamstring 2 weeks Jarman Impey Ankle/foot 1 week Max Lynch Concussion 1 week Updated:

Early prognosis

New recruit Lynch won't be available for the trip to South Australia to face the Power after suffering a concussion in his first game in the brown and gold. Impey is a week away from returning to action from the ankle and foot issue that's hampered his pre-season. Downie is set to return to skills next week after a hamstring strain while Bramble has started running but is still some time away after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kade Chandler Abdominal Test Michael Hibberd Calf Test Jake Lever Foot Test Harrison Petty Calf 3-4 weeks Trent Rivers Knee Test Christian Salem Knee 6-8 weeks Daniel Turner Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

There could be some good news for an undermanned Demons backline, with Hibberd, Lever and Rivers all facing fitness tests later this week ahead of a round two clash with the Suns. Salem will miss up to two months, having undergone surgery this week, while Petty is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Atu Bosenavulagi Concussion 1 week Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Matt McGuinness Foot Test Ben McKay Concussion 1 week Will Phillips Glandular fever Indefinite Jared Polec Ankle Test Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Josh Walker Health and safety protocols Test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Walker from the AFL's health and safety protocols, though he is still suffering from some mild symptoms and will be tested later this week. McKay will miss due to concussion, but Polec should return from an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the Hawks. In some good news, Flynn Perez (knee) and Aiden Bonar (wrist) returned via the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Ankle 5-6 weeks Tom Clurey Knee 3-4 weeks Charlie Dixon Ankle 2-3 weeks Xavier Duursma Shoulder Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 6-8 weeks Robbie Gray Knee Test Kane Farrell Knee 3-4 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Star defender Aliir has undergone surgery after suffering a right syndesmosis injury, with the surgery going well. Duursma was cleared of any fracture but suffered a sprained SC joint against Brisbane, which will require assessment before playing. Scans revealed no structural damage after McKenzie hyperextended his left knee against the Lions. Miles Bergman has been cleared to play after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury. Gray and Connor Rozee (ankle) were both cleared of serious injury and should face Hawthorn this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Banks Quad 1-2 weeks Kane Lambert Hip Indefinite Kamdyn McIntosh Calf Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Riewoldt Thumb 1-2 weeks Nick Vlastuin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

It was a bruising night for the Tigers in their round one loss to Carlton, with Riewoldt set to miss this week's clash with GWS with a thumb injury and Prestia to miss multiple weeks with his hamstring injury. McIntosh could be in line for a return this week after missing the season-opener, while Vlastuin is still recovering from his hamstring issue. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jack Bytel Conditioning TBC Hunter Clark Shoulder 4-6 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Personal leave TBC Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has decided to provide Ryder with a hit out in the VFL following an interrupted pre-season, rather than taking him across the country for Sunday's game against Fremantle. The Saints won't have any players returning from injury into the senior side this weekend. Billings is still at least a fortnight away, potentially longer. Clark has started running three weeks after suffering a high-grade AC sprain that required surgery. The club has decided to provide Bytel with a conditioning block following an interrupted summer before he is available for selection. Hannebery will be given another week before the club looks to play him in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Lloyd Health and safety protocols Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Chad Warner Health and safety protocols Test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley is closing in on a return following the injury he suffered against the Giants in a pre-season practice match, but is still expected to be unavailable this weekend. Warner and Lloyd should be out of health and safety protocols this week and available to take on Geelong on Friday night. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 3-4 weeks Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Greg Clark Shoulder 5-6 weeks Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jamie Cripps Pectoral 5-6 weeks Jack Darling Foot Test Liam Duggan Knee 1 week Luke Edwards Groin Test Tom Joyce Ankle 3-4 weeks Dom Sheed Ankle 7 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Zane Trew Shin 4-5 weeks Connor West Hamstring Test Elliot Yeo Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey and Darling are all completing drills with the main group and appear over their respective issues, while West and Yeo are now moving well in training. Cripps and Clark are running and able to maintain fitness, with Allen out of a moonboot but still restricted to walking laps. Edwards and Duggan are each playing catch-up after stints on the sidelines but are in the main group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Ankle Test Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 months Sam Darcy Foot Indefinite Jason Johannisen Calf 2-3 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Tim O'Brien Hamstring Test Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Bontempelli has been involved in Dogs training this week and doesn't miss many games with injury, so will be pushing to be ready against the Blues on Thursday night after his ankle issue last week against Melbourne. Johannisen will miss at least a fortnight with his calf injury, but recruit O'Brien will be in the mix to play his first game for the club as he looks to prove his fitness from a hamstring strain. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list