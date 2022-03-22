THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe, Dayne Zorko, Sam Walsh, Jake Stringer and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round one.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rory Laird
|Hand
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
McPherson hurt his left hamstring in the second quarter against Fremantle and underwent scans on Monday, revealing a low-grade hamstring issue that will keep him out of training for one to two weeks. Laird will train on Wednesday as he pushes to return from a broken hand, which did not require surgery. Lachlan Murphy has recovered from a neck injury, while Shane McAdam is over the adductor strain that troubled him. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Shoulder
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Daniel Rich
|Hip
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Really positive news for the Lions with Zorko just needing to get through Thursday's main training to be available to face Essendon. Scans confirmed there was no major damage to his calf following an early exit from the weekend's win over Port, but just some scar tissue movement following a recent procedure near his achilles. Berry and Rich are fine after overcoming in-game scares and will play the Bombers barring any setbacks this week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Akuei
|Groin
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|12-16 weeks
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Health and safety protocols
|1 week
|Liam Stocker
|Syndesmosis
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Walsh
|Syndesmosis
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Martin for this week's clash against the Dogs after he tested positive to COVID-19 last Friday. Walsh is likely still a week away, at least, while Stocker should return next month. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mason Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|5-9 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|5-9 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
After missing the season-opener against St Kilda, new recruit Nathan Kreuger and forward Will Hoskin-Elliott will be available for selection this weekend. Forward Cox is in doubt for the clash against the Crows after spraining his ankle in the dying minutes of Friday night's win. The Magpies will put the American through a fitness test later in the week before making a call on his availability. Roughead will start contact training later this week as he continues his recovery from a shoulder operation, while Dean and Murphy are still some time away and could miss most of the first half of the season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harry Jones
|Ankle
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Hip
|Test
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Personal
|TBC
|Zac Reid
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Essendon should regain Stringer after he surprisingly missed round one with his groin complaint despite his assurances he would be ready for the season-opener. But it will be offset by the long-term loss of Langford to a hamstring injury in a problem that he has battled in recent seasons and could now require surgery. The club hasn't put a timeframe on when Jones will be available after his training mishap, but Reid has started to make some good progress on the back of his foot injury. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eric Benning
|Lower leg
|TBA
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Back/knee
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan Wilson
|Shoulder
|TBA
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Darcy completed a strong weekend training run and is touch-and-go this week after missing with "calf awareness", while Fyfe will be assessed later in the week after "old war wounds" flared in his push to return after a compromised pre-season. Taberner will miss at least one more match, with draftee Johnson now out of a moonboot. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hip
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam De Koning
|Concussion
|1 week
|Flynn Kroeger
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|TBC
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Geelong will regain Mitch Duncan and Jed Bews for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans, while Cameron will be given most of the week to prove his fitness after being taken to hospital following a nasty collision against Essendon on Saturday. O'Connor and Menegola are pressing their claims for a senior recall after interrupted pre-seasons, but might start in the VFL after failing to play any of the practice matches. Gryan Miers and Jon Ceglar will both return from surgery over the pre-season in the VFL on Saturday, while De Koning is in concussion protocols following an incident against the Bombers at the MCG. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Charlie Constable
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Bowes did the warm up with the main group last week and is still increasing his running volume before integrating to drills and eventually contact work. Constable is closing in on a return but will still miss this weekend's VFL season opener. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Nick Haynes
|Stomach
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Soreness
|Test
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Zach Sproule
|Shoulder
|6weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Haynes played a VFL practice match at the weekend and just needs to get through training on Thursday to be available to play the Tiges. Hogan did similar, although on slightly restricted minutes, and will also have to get through the main session after being on managed minutes the past three weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Foot
|TBC
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle/foot
|1 week
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated:
Early prognosis
New recruit Lynch won't be available for the trip to South Australia to face the Power after suffering a concussion in his first game in the brown and gold. Impey is a week away from returning to action from the ankle and foot issue that's hampered his pre-season. Downie is set to return to skills next week after a hamstring strain while Bramble has started running but is still some time away after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kade Chandler
|Abdominal
|Test
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Lever
|Foot
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Trent Rivers
|Knee
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
There could be some good news for an undermanned Demons backline, with Hibberd, Lever and Rivers all facing fitness tests later this week ahead of a round two clash with the Suns. Salem will miss up to two months, having undergone surgery this week, while Petty is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Atu Bosenavulagi
|Concussion
|1 week
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Test
|Ben McKay
|Concussion
|1 week
|Will Phillips
|Glandular fever
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Ankle
|Test
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Walker
|Health and safety protocols
|Test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should regain Walker from the AFL's health and safety protocols, though he is still suffering from some mild symptoms and will be tested later this week. McKay will miss due to concussion, but Polec should return from an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the Hawks. In some good news, Flynn Perez (knee) and Aiden Bonar (wrist) returned via the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Clurey
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Shoulder
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|Test
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Star defender Aliir has undergone surgery after suffering a right syndesmosis injury, with the surgery going well. Duursma was cleared of any fracture but suffered a sprained SC joint against Brisbane, which will require assessment before playing. Scans revealed no structural damage after McKenzie hyperextended his left knee against the Lions. Miles Bergman has been cleared to play after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury. Gray and Connor Rozee (ankle) were both cleared of serious injury and should face Hawthorn this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Banks
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Calf
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Riewoldt
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Vlastuin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
It was a bruising night for the Tigers in their round one loss to Carlton, with Riewoldt set to miss this week's clash with GWS with a thumb injury and Prestia to miss multiple weeks with his hamstring injury. McIntosh could be in line for a return this week after missing the season-opener, while Vlastuin is still recovering from his hamstring issue. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Conditioning
|TBC
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Personal leave
|TBC
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda has decided to provide Ryder with a hit out in the VFL following an interrupted pre-season, rather than taking him across the country for Sunday's game against Fremantle. The Saints won't have any players returning from injury into the senior side this weekend. Billings is still at least a fortnight away, potentially longer. Clark has started running three weeks after suffering a high-grade AC sprain that required surgery. The club has decided to provide Bytel with a conditioning block following an interrupted summer before he is available for selection. Hannebery will be given another week before the club looks to play him in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Lloyd
|Health and safety protocols
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Warner
|Health and safety protocols
|Test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Papley is closing in on a return following the injury he suffered against the Giants in a pre-season practice match, but is still expected to be unavailable this weekend. Warner and Lloyd should be out of health and safety protocols this week and available to take on Geelong on Friday night. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Greg Clark
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Jamie Cripps
|Pectoral
|5-6 weeks
|Jack Darling
|Foot
|Test
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|1 week
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Test
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zane Trew
|Shin
|4-5 weeks
|Connor West
|Hamstring
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Shuey and Darling are all completing drills with the main group and appear over their respective issues, while West and Yeo are now moving well in training. Cripps and Clark are running and able to maintain fitness, with Allen out of a moonboot but still restricted to walking laps. Edwards and Duggan are each playing catch-up after stints on the sidelines but are in the main group. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 22, 2022
Early prognosis
Bontempelli has been involved in Dogs training this week and doesn't miss many games with injury, so will be pushing to be ready against the Blues on Thursday night after his ankle issue last week against Melbourne. Johannisen will miss at least a fortnight with his calf injury, but recruit O'Brien will be in the mix to play his first game for the club as he looks to prove his fitness from a hamstring strain. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list