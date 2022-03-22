THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe, Dayne Zorko, Sam Walsh, Jake Stringer and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round one.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rory Laird  Hand  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

McPherson hurt his left hamstring in the second quarter against Fremantle and underwent scans on Monday, revealing a low-grade hamstring issue that will keep him out of training for one to two weeks. Laird will train on Wednesday as he pushes to return from a broken hand, which did not require surgery. Lachlan Murphy has recovered from a neck injury, while Shane McAdam is over the adductor strain that troubled him. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Shoulder  Test
 Keidean Coleman  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Daniel Rich  Hip  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Calf  Test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Really positive news for the Lions with Zorko just needing to get through Thursday's main training to be available to face Essendon. Scans confirmed there was no major damage to his calf following an early exit from the weekend's win over Port, but just some scar tissue movement following a recent procedure near his achilles. Berry and Rich are fine after overcoming in-game scares and will play the Bombers barring any setbacks this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Akuei  Groin  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  12-16 weeks
 Josh Honey  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jack Martin  Health and safety protocols  1 week
 Liam Stocker  Syndesmosis  2-3 weeks
 Sam Walsh  Syndesmosis  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Martin for this week's clash against the Dogs after he tested positive to COVID-19 last Friday. Walsh is likely still a week away, at least, while Stocker should return next month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mason Cox  Ankle  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  5-9 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  5-9 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing the season-opener against St Kilda, new recruit Nathan Kreuger and forward Will Hoskin-Elliott will be available for selection this weekend. Forward Cox is in doubt for the clash against the Crows after spraining his ankle in the dying minutes of Friday night's win. The Magpies will put the American through a fitness test later in the week before making a call on his availability. Roughead will start contact training later this week as he continues his recovery from a shoulder operation, while Dean and Murphy are still some time away and could miss most of the first half of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harry Jones  Ankle  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Jayden Laverde  Hip  Test
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Personal  TBC
 Zac Reid  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Will Snelling  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Groin  Test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Essendon should regain Stringer after he surprisingly missed round one with his groin complaint despite his assurances he would be ready for the season-opener. But it will be offset by the long-term loss of Langford to a hamstring injury in a problem that he has battled in recent seasons and could now require surgery. The club hasn't put a timeframe on when Jones will be available after his training mishap, but Reid has started to make some good progress on the back of his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eric Benning  Lower leg  TBA
 Sean Darcy  Calf  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Back/knee  Test
 Matthew Johnson  Ankle  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  Test
 Nathan Wilson  Shoulder  TBA
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy completed a strong weekend training run and is touch-and-go this week after missing with "calf awareness", while Fyfe will be assessed later in the week after "old war wounds" flared in his push to return after a compromised pre-season. Taberner will miss at least one more match, with draftee Johnson now out of a moonboot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hip  Test
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Sam De Koning  Concussion  1 week
 Flynn Kroeger  Hip  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Knee  Test
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  TBC
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Geelong will regain Mitch Duncan and Jed Bews for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans, while Cameron will be given most of the week to prove his fitness after being taken to hospital following a nasty collision against Essendon on Saturday. O'Connor and Menegola are pressing their claims for a senior recall after interrupted pre-seasons, but might start in the VFL after failing to play any of the practice matches. Gryan Miers and Jon Ceglar will both return from surgery over the pre-season in the VFL on Saturday, while De Koning is in concussion protocols following an incident against the Bombers at the MCG. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Charlie Constable  Groin  2-4 weeks
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Bowes did the warm up with the main group last week and is still increasing his running volume before integrating to drills and eventually contact work. Constable is closing in on a return but will still miss this weekend's VFL season opener. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Toby Greene  Suspension  Round 6
 Nick Haynes  Stomach  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Soreness  Test
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  6weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Haynes played a VFL practice match at the weekend and just needs to get through training on Thursday to be available to play the Tiges. Hogan did similar, although on slightly restricted minutes, and will also have to get through the main session after being on managed minutes the past three weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Foot  TBC
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jarman Impey  Ankle/foot  1 week
 Max Lynch  Concussion  1 week
Updated: 

Early prognosis

New recruit Lynch won't be available for the trip to South Australia to face the Power after suffering a concussion in his first game in the brown and gold. Impey is a week away from returning to action from the ankle and foot issue that's hampered his pre-season. Downie is set to return to skills next week after a hamstring strain while Bramble has started running but is still some time away after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kade Chandler  Abdominal  Test
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  Test
 Jake Lever  Foot   Test
 Harrison Petty  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Trent Rivers  Knee  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  4-6 weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

There could be some good news for an undermanned Demons backline, with Hibberd, Lever and Rivers all facing fitness tests later this week ahead of a round two clash with the Suns. Salem will miss up to two months, having undergone surgery this week, while Petty is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Atu Bosenavulagi   Concussion  1 week
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Test
 Ben McKay  Concussion  1 week
 Will Phillips  Glandular fever  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Ankle  Test
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Josh Walker  Health and safety protocols  Test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Walker from the AFL's health and safety protocols, though he is still suffering from some mild symptoms and will be tested later this week. McKay will miss due to concussion, but Polec should return from an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the Hawks. In some good news, Flynn Perez (knee) and Aiden Bonar (wrist) returned via the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aliir Aliir Ankle 5-6 weeks
Tom Clurey Knee 3-4 weeks
Charlie Dixon Ankle 2-3 weeks
Xavier Duursma Shoulder Test
Orazio Fantasia Knee 6-8 weeks
Robbie Gray Knee Test
Kane Farrell Knee 3-4 weeks
Trent McKenzie Knee test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Star defender Aliir has undergone surgery after suffering a right syndesmosis injury, with the surgery going well. Duursma was cleared of any fracture but suffered a sprained SC joint against Brisbane, which will require assessment before playing. Scans revealed no structural damage after McKenzie hyperextended his left knee against the Lions. Miles Bergman has been cleared to play after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury. Gray and Connor Rozee (ankle) were both cleared of serious injury and should face Hawthorn this week. – Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Banks  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Hip  Indefinite
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Calf  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jack Riewoldt  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Nick Vlastuin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

It was a bruising night for the Tigers in their round one loss to Carlton, with Riewoldt set to miss this week's clash with GWS with a thumb injury and Prestia to miss multiple weeks with his hamstring injury. McIntosh could be in line for a return this week after missing the season-opener, while Vlastuin is still recovering from his hamstring issue. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Hamstring   2-4 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Conditioning  TBC
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Personal leave  TBC
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has decided to provide Ryder with a hit out in the VFL following an interrupted pre-season, rather than taking him across the country for Sunday's game against Fremantle. The Saints won't have any players returning from injury into the senior side this weekend. Billings is still at least a fortnight away, potentially longer. Clark has started running three weeks after suffering a high-grade AC sprain that required surgery. The club has decided to provide Bytel with a conditioning block following an interrupted summer before he is available for selection. Hannebery will be given another week before the club looks to play him in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Lloyd  Health and safety protocols  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Chad Warner  Health and safety protocols  Test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley is closing in on a return following the injury he suffered against the Giants in a pre-season practice match, but is still expected to be unavailable this weekend. Warner and Lloyd should be out of health and safety protocols this week and available to take on Geelong on Friday night. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Greg Clark  Shoulder  5-6 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jamie Cripps  Pectoral  5-6 weeks
 Jack Darling  Foot  Test
 Liam Duggan  Knee  1 week
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Test
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  7 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
 Zane Trew  Shin  4-5 weeks
 Connor West  Hamstring  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey and Darling are all completing drills with the main group and appear over their respective issues, while West and Yeo are now moving well in training. Cripps and Clark are running and able to maintain fitness, with Allen out of a moonboot but still restricted to walking laps. Edwards and Duggan are each playing catch-up after stints on the sidelines but are in the main group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Bontempelli  Ankle  Test
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 months
 Sam Darcy  Foot  Indefinite
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  Test
Updated: March 22, 2022

Early prognosis

Bontempelli has been involved in Dogs training this week and doesn't miss many games with injury, so will be pushing to be ready against the Blues on Thursday night after his ankle issue last week against Melbourne. Johannisen will miss at least a fortnight with his calf injury, but recruit O'Brien will be in the mix to play his first game for the club as he looks to prove his fitness from a hamstring strain. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 