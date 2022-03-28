WITH one record set to be eclipsed this week, Joel Selwood will also have another captaincy milestone in sight later in 2022.

The Geelong champion will on Saturday night lead out the Cats for a record-breaking 227th game as skipper, seeing him surpass the mark he equalled last week against the Swans when he matched the record of Carlton great Stephen Kernahan. Kernahan's record has stood for 25 years.

It will push Selwood, who has been Geelong skipper since 2012, to outright top of the all-time games record as captain in VFL/AFL history in a top-10 list that includes the likes of St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt (221 games), Footscray legend Ted Whitten (212), Brisbane great Michael Voss (210) and current Collingwood contemporary Scott Pendlebury (184 games).

But Selwood can reach another milestone this season by leading out the Cats to at least 11 more wins in 2022, which would take him past the mark set by Essendon champion Dick Reynolds, who has captained the most wins of any player in footy history with 159 victories.



Reynolds sits third overall in the list of games captain behind Kernahan and now Selwood with 224 matches as Bombers skipper, which included an equal-record four premierships as captain.

Essendon legend Dick Reynolds. Picture: AFL Photos

Kernahan is placed third overall in wins by captains, having also skippered the Blues to their 1987 and 1995 flag triumphs.

The 33-year-old Selwood played in three premierships with the Cats before taking on the club's captaincy, leading them into five preliminary finals and one Grand Final but without adding a fourth flag to his trophy cabinet.

Joel Selwood is chaired off the ground by Tom Hawkins and Corey Enright after his record-breaking game in the 2021 second semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats' all-time leading games holder will also have his eye on becoming the first player in the club's history to reach the 350-game milestone, with Selwood entering round three on 336 AFL games.

MOST VFL/AFL GAMES AS CAPTAIN/CO-CAPTAIN

226 – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

226 – Stephen Kernahan (Carlton)

224 – Dick Reynolds (Essendon)

221 – Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)

212 – Ted Whitten (Footscray)

210 – Michael Voss (Brisbane)

190 – Matthew Pavlich (Fremantle)

188 – Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

188 – John Nicholls (Carlton)

184 – Wayne Carey (North Melbourne)

184 – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

MOST WINS AS CAPTAIN



159 – Dick Reynolds (Essendon)

149 – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

139 – Stephen Kernahan (Carlton)

129 – Michael Voss (Brisbane)

126 – John Nicholls (Carlton)

124 – Wayne Carey (North Melbourne)

118 – Syd Coventry (Collingwood)

115 – Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

114 – Perce Bentley (Richmond)

110 – Michael Tuck (Hawthorn)

MOST PREMIERSHIPS AS CAPTAIN

4 – Syd Coventry (Collingwood – 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930)

4 – Dick Reynolds (Essendon – 1942, 1946, 1949, 1950)

4 – Michael Tuck (Hawthorn – 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991)

3 – Allan La Fontaine (Melbourne – 1939, 1940, 1941)

3 – John Nicholls (Carlton – 1968, 1970, 1972)

3 – Michael Voss (Brisbane – 2001, 2002, 2003)

3 – Luke Hodge (Hawthorn – 2013, 2014, 2015)

3 – Trent Cotchin (Richmond – 2017, 2019, 2020)