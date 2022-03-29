Nathan Kreuger is helped from the ground in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW COLLINGWOOD recruit Nathan Kreuger and pressure forward Beau McCreery are set to miss the next month after suffering injuries in Saturday's 42-point win over Adelaide.

Kreuger injured his left shoulder in his first game for the club and was forced to be substituted in the fourth quarter.

Scans have ruled out surgery at this stage, with the medical department at the AIA Centre looking to rehab the injury rather than putting the former Cat under the knife.

The Magpies expect Kreuger to miss between four to six weeks after the subluxation.

While Kreuger was an observer at training on Tuesday morning, McCreery completed a boxing session away from the main group.

The South Australian reported hip soreness after the win over the Crows, with subsequent scans discovering a hip flexor tear that should rule him out for at least three weeks.

American Pie Mason Cox showed no signs of the ankle issue that kept him out of round two and looms as a replacement for Kreuger, who replaced him last weekend.

The 31-year-old tweaked his ankle in the dying minutes of the Magpies' opening round victory over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium and didn’t get up for the clash against the Crows.

Darcy Cameron replaced Kreuger in Collingwood's forward line when the South Australian exited the game and could be an option the match committee opt for over Cox.

Magpies vice-captain Taylor Adams was forced to spend the closing stages of Saturday's game on the bench after experiencing an exercise induced migraine, but trained on Tuesday and isn’t in any doubt for Saturday night.

Adams, 28, experienced a similar episode over the pre-season, providing the club with a template to manage the problem in the same way over the past 48 hours.

Key defender Jordan Roughead is making strong progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery earlier this year.

The former Bulldog returned to some contact training last week and is set to return to full contact training next week ahead of being available for selection in round five or six.

Small forward Jack Ginnivan caught the eye on the track at the AIA Centre, but it wasn’t for his goal nous.

The 19-year-old has shaved off his long locks and replaced his look with bleached blonde hair in a move that might create a bit more attention this weekend.