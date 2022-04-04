FORMER Collingwood list manager Ned Guy has landed a new role at the AFL as the League’s player movement manager.

Clubs were informed on Monday that Guy, who departed the Magpies last year, will join the AFL’s list management team reporting to former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott.

Guy will oversee the list management space in terms of new rules relating to trade and free agency periods and the national and mid-season drafts and will beef up the area as the League continues to add to the player movement schedule.

He will also overlook the player movement space in the AFLW competition and will work alongside the AFL’s football operations and total player payments and compliance team.

Guy was formerly a leading player agent before taking on the role as Collingwood’s list manager in 2017. He departed the club midway through 2021 after its tumultuous Trade Period in 2020.