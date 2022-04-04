Tom Green celebrates a goal with teammates during the round three clash between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Giants Stadium on April 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Dees' big selection headache after the best game we've ever seen from this forward

- Is Taylor Walker straight in? 'I'm not as convinced as I was prior to the Showdown'

- The W Awards: 'One of the great nights on the calendar in the AFLW season'

- 'Could be the very best of the bunch'. Is this Giant better than Luke Jackson, Matt Rowell and other 2019 draft jets?

- 'He enjoys the speculation … if you're being spoken about and linked to other clubs, it means you're playing some really good football'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Who lines up at full forward for Melbourne?

2:41 – Sam Weideman is back

5:48 – Taylor Walker may cause some young talent to make way

7:59 – Walker still has a lot to contribute

9:35 – Counting down to the NAB AFLW Grand Final and the W Awards

12:06 – The draft contemporary who may be better than Rowell and Jackson

14:32 – Tom Green embraces contract speculation