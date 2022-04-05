YOUNG Gold Coast defender Connor Budarick has signed a three-year contract extension.

As first reported by AFL.com.au, the new deal ties Budarick to the Suns until at least the end of 2025.

After joining the club at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft as an Academy player through the Suns' list concessions, the dynamic small defender had a terrific first season before rupturing his ACL early in 2021.

He has played two strong matches in the VFL to start 2022 and should be pushing for a senior recall in coming weeks.

"I've loved the Suns for many years having joined the Academy as a teenager, so to be able to continue my career here is really exciting," Budarick said.

"We've got a playing group which is really connected and striving for the ultimate success."