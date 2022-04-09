State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday April 9, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 8, 3.35pm AEST

Midfielder Ely Smith was the Lions' most prolific ball-winner in the hard-fought seven-point loss to Geelong on Friday night, racking up 27 disposals and four clearances.

Experienced on-baller Rhys Mathieson continued to press his case for a senior recall with 26 disposals and eight clearances, while clever first-year forward Kai Lohmann was lively again with two goals.

Defender Darcy Wilmot also won plenty of the ball, racking up 22 touches as he edges closer to an AFL debut.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, Sunday April 10

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Preston City Oval, Saturday April 9, 12.05pm AEST

Ruckman Mason Cox was a dominant force in the Pies' 35-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday. Cox amassed 18 disposals, 32 hitouts, five clearances, seven marks and a goal.

Caleb Poulter was a key part of the Pies' comeback win, booting his two goals in the last quarter as Collingwood piled on five goals to two to seal victory. He also had 21 disposals in a busy day.

Finlay Macrae also kicked a goal in the last term to cap a solid day with 18 disposals and five clearances.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Frankston at The Hangar, Sunday April 10, 12.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 8, 3.35pm AEST

Rookie forward Ollie Dempsey booted four goals in the Cats' seven-point win over Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

The 18-year-old, who was taken at No.15 in the 2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, matched the haul of teammate Shannon Neale. The pair booted the only two goals of the final term in the close-fought clash.

Cooper Stephens had 26 touches and four clearances, while first-year midfielder Mitch Knevitt also impressed with 20 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, Sunday April 10

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Coburg at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday April 9, 1.35pm AEST

Academy product Josh Fahey was among the best afield in the 42-point win against Coburg on Saturday, racking up 27 diposals, three clearances and a goal, with support from Jarrod Brander (25 touches, six marks).

The ruck combination of Kieren Briggs and Matt Flynn was far too strong for Coburg's Adam Swierzbiolek. Briggs had 18 disposals, 22 hitouts, eight clearances and four marks, while Flynn had a similar stat line – 15 touches, 21 hitouts, five clearances and nine marks.

Last year's No.3 draft pick Finn Callaghan continued to build form and fitness, finishing with 17 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and a goal.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at MCG, Sunday April 10, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Casey at Williamstown Football Ground, Saturday April 9, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday April 9, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray Bulldogs at Swinburne centre, Saturday April 9, 2.05pm AEST

Triple premiership player Kane Lambert took the first steps in his return from a hip problem with 15 disposals and three clearances in the Tigers' 25-point win over the Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre.

It was feared Lambert could miss several months after his chronic hip complaint flared over the pre-season, but he managed to avoid surgery and is building his fitness after a sustained block of training.

Ivan Soldo battled gamely in his battle with veteran Bulldog Stefan Martin, finishing with 13 disposals, 29 hitouts, five clearances and a goal.

Tyler Sonsie backed up last week's standout effort with 17 disposals, Maurice Rioli had 19 disposals and a goal, and first-year forward Judson Clarke made the most of his chances by booting 4.1 from 12 touches. Sydney Stack had a quiet day with one goal from 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at MCG, Sunday April 10, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 9, 1.05pm AEST

Young talls Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey shared seven goals in a hard-fought win over Port Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

McDonald finished with three majors – and it could have been double that, given his tally of four behinds – while Amartey ended with 4.2. McDonald also hauled in a huge 11 marks as he builds form in his second week at the level following two AFL games to start the season.

Dylan Stephens had 22 disposals while first-year midfielder Matt Roberts impressed at the coalface, racking up 27 disposals and seven clearances to get the Swans moving out of the centre.

Callum Sinclair had the better of his battle with former St Kilda ruckman Paul Hunter, finishing with 13 touches, 39 hitouts and five clearances.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray Bulldogs at Swinburne centre, Saturday April 9, 2.05pm AEST

Hayden Crozier backed up with another solid hitout in the Dogs' 25-point loss to Richmond on Saturday afternoon. The defender finished with 21 touches and nine marks, two weeks after suffering an alarming health scare at half-time of the AFL clash against Sydney.

Riley Garcia was prolific with 26 disposals, while Stefan Martin did a power of work at the stoppages with 21 disposals, 12 hitouts and 10 clearances in a solid battle against Richmond's Ivan Soldo.

Josh Schache had 19 disposals and seven marks, and Rhylee West had a quieter day with 16 disposals, five clearances and a goal after his 33-touch game against the Northern Bullants last week.