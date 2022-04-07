St Kilda's Max King kicks for goal against Richmond in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX KING may be touted as the next Buddy Franklin but he must first deliver over four quarters, says St Kilda coach Brett Ratten.

The 21-year-old helped dragged the Saints to victory over Richmond last week with the towering forward booting four goals in the third quarter.

The haul helped his team fight back from 25 points down to beat the Tigers by 33.

Veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder tweeted after the game: "One day I'll be able to tell my grandkids I played with the 'goat' Max King".

One day I’ll be able to tell my grandkids I played with the ? Max King ? @stkildafc — Paddy Ryder (@PRyder4) April 4, 2022

But King was held goalless for three quarters and ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash with Hawthorn at the MCG, Ratten wants more consistency from his young star.

"Max is starting to have these quarters that are quite amazing but we'd love to see some more consistency through the four quarters," Ratten said on Thursday.

"But he's still travelling well."

Ratten said King was only as good as the opportunities his teammates provided him.

"Max is as good as the ball movement that we bring down the ground," he said.

"He's as good as his teammates Tim Membrey, Rowan Marshall and Jade Gresham opening up space for him and working together as a team.

"If that doesn't happen ... Max doesn't get those looks.

"He has to take the marks and do all that but that's the key thing."

Max King celebrates one of four last-quarter goals in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn has proven the surprise packets of 2022, sitting fourth after three rounds, with its sole loss coming by a point against Carlton last week.

Ben Long will come in for Jack Higgins, who is out after suffering a head knock against Richmond.

Ratten said the Hawks' rebounding was a standout under new coach Sam Mitchell.

"They've rebounded pretty well - slingshotting - they're dangerous going forward," he said.

"They move the ball fast; they're conceding high inside 50s but when they get through they score so that's the challenge.

"They might not get through every time but when they do they are quite effective and trying to limit that is pretty critical for us."

"It'll be interesting - can they keep going quick, can we keep slowing them down - that's the challenge of the game."