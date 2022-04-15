Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett holds his right shoulder as he leaves the ground during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's winless season just got worse, with the club confirming first-choice ruck Scott Lycett requires surgery on his shoulder and is set to miss approximately three months of footy.

Lycett left the field during round four, clutching his shoulder after a seemingly innocuous ruck contest. He was later confirmed as having a dislocated right shoulder.

While he was named in the Power's round five side on Thursday, Lycett was withdrawn from the team on Friday after failing to pass a fitness test at training.

The club confirmed Lycett required surgery and would spend several months on the sidelines.

The Power's head of Medical Services, Tim O’Leary said surgery would be required.

“We gave Scott every chance to get up and he really tested his shoulder at training today, but unfortunately he was unable to get through,” O’Leary said.

“We have decided the best course of action will be to have the shoulder repaired, which will unfortunately see him miss around three months of football.”

Port also confirmed that Sam Hayes will make his AFL debut against the Blues.