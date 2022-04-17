ESSENDON and Fremantle will go in as named for their big Easter Sunday twilight clash at Marvel Stadium.
Tom Cutler will don the medical sub's vest for the Bombers, while Darcy Tucker will do the same for the Dockers as they look to continue their strong start to 2022.
The Dockers have welcomed back key defender Alex Pearce and young gun onballer Caleb Serong to the 22, bolstering the line-up as they seek a fourth win from five games this season.
Essendon, meanwhile, will unveil first-round draft pick Ben Hobbs in the midfield while athletic tall Nik Cox also comes back in after last week's stirring win over Adelaide.
Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Paddy Dow
Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee
Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Tom Cutler
Fremantle: Darcy Tucker