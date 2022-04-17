Fremantle's Caleb Serong in action against Essendon in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Fremantle will go in as named for their big Easter Sunday twilight clash at Marvel Stadium.

Tom Cutler will don the medical sub's vest for the Bombers, while Darcy Tucker will do the same for the Dockers as they look to continue their strong start to 2022.

>> FOLLOW IT LIVE All the action from 4.40pm AEST

The Dockers have welcomed back key defender Alex Pearce and young gun onballer Caleb Serong to the 22, bolstering the line-up as they seek a fourth win from five games this season.

Essendon, meanwhile, will unveil first-round draft pick Ben Hobbs in the midfield while athletic tall Nik Cox also comes back in after last week's stirring win over Adelaide.

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R5: Essendon v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Dockers at Marvel Stadium

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Tom Cutler

Fremantle: Darcy Tucker