LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

HOW SHOULD cashed-up clubs be spending their salary cap money this year?

In this week's episode of AFL Exchange, we take a look at some of the clubs who've got room to move in the salary cap, and come this year's trade period, will be looking to go big, or will they hold for a further 12 months?

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew discusses how clubs who have a big bank balance will spend the cash, plus plenty more on our Round 5 wrap-up edition.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Essendon woes, who is most important Crow? Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, and Sarah Olle answer all the questions from a big round 5 of the AFL season. Can the Bombers write the wrongs of the opening month? And who is the most important Crow?

On the field, Easter Monday never fails to deliver a classic as the Hawks showed plenty of guts to beat their arch-rivals in a thriller.

Essendon has fallen to a 1-4 start leading into the biggest home and away game of the season next Monday on Anzac Day against Collingwood.

The priority pick discussion has been raised and one side is tracking towards obtaining one at the conclusion of the year while we try to find a genuine contestant for the Demons.

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEDT, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE

2.00: Hawthorn win an Easter Monday thriller!

6.45: What's going wrong at Essendon?

12.35: At quarter time of the season, how many teams can win the premiership?

16.05: SEGMENT - Things That Should Happen

25.30: How will the clubs with salary cap money this year use it?

29.40: Can Toby Greene save the Giants?



33.50: SEGMENT - Death, Taxes and…

37.05: Does North Melbourne deserve a priority pick?

43.45: Who is Adelaide's most important player?