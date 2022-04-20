Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CHIEF football correspondent Damian Barrett has opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but the chasing pack is coming hard.

Riley Beveridge is nipping at Damo's heels, and is one of just two tipsters predicting that Essendon will find some form against Collingwood in the Anzac Day clash.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW

Our expert tipsters were in total agreement for five games, but the consensus is far from strong for the Giants' clash against the Saints.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 21 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda - seven points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 29

CALLUM TWOMEY

St Kilda - 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 29

JOSH GABELICH

Greater Western Sydney - six points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 28

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda – 38 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 28

SARAH OLLE

Greater Western Sydney - five points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 28

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 28

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 26

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda – 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 25

KANE CORNES

Greater Western Sydney – six points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 25

MITCH ROBINSON

St Kilda - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 25

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 4-8 St Kilda

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast

Fremantle 10-2 Carlton

North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong

Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane

Richmond 0-12 Melbourne

Hawthorn 2-10 Sydney

Essendon 2-10 Collingwood