CHIEF football correspondent Damian Barrett has opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but the chasing pack is coming hard.
Riley Beveridge is nipping at Damo's heels, and is one of just two tipsters predicting that Essendon will find some form against Collingwood in the Anzac Day clash.
Our expert tipsters were in total agreement for five games, but the consensus is far from strong for the Giants' clash against the Saints.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
DAMIAN BARRETT
St Kilda - 21 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 31
RILEY BEVERIDGE
St Kilda - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 29
CALLUM TWOMEY
St Kilda - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 29
JOSH GABELICH
Greater Western Sydney - six points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 28
MATTHEW LLOYD
St Kilda – 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 28
SARAH OLLE
Greater Western Sydney - five points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 28
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Greater Western Sydney - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 28
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 27
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda – 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 26
SARAH BLACK
St Kilda – 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 25
KANE CORNES
Greater Western Sydney – six points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 25
MITCH ROBINSON
St Kilda - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 25
TOTALS
Greater Western Sydney 4-8 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast
Fremantle 10-2 Carlton
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 0-12 Melbourne
Hawthorn 2-10 Sydney
Essendon 2-10 Collingwood