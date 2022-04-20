CHIEF football correspondent Damian Barrett has opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but the chasing pack is coming hard.

Riley Beveridge is nipping at Damo's heels, and is one of just two tipsters predicting that Essendon will find some form against Collingwood in the Anzac Day clash.

Our expert tipsters were in total agreement for five games, but the consensus is far from strong for the Giants' clash against the Saints.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 21 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 7
Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 29

CALLUM TWOMEY

St Kilda - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 6
Total: 29

JOSH GABELICH

Greater Western Sydney - six points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 7
Total: 28

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda – 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 6
Total: 28

SARAH OLLE

Greater Western Sydney - five points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 7
Total: 28

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - 11 points 
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 
Fremantle 
Geelong
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney 
Collingwood

Last week: 8
Total: 28

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 7
Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Collingwood

Last week: 6
Total: 26

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda – 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood

Last week: 6
Total: 25

KANE CORNES

Greater Western Sydney – six points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 25

MITCH ROBINSON

St Kilda - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood

Last week: 5
Total: 25

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 4-8 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast
Fremantle 10-2 Carlton
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 0-12 Melbourne
Hawthorn 2-10 Sydney
Essendon 2-10 Collingwood