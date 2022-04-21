IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Sheedy, Stevie J, Clarko plus more revolutionaries in footy
- COVID hits another team
- The rivalry that tends to be 'quite fiery'
- Grass roots feel to a few games this weekend
In today's episode ...
0:00 – Kevin Sheedy has shaped the game more than anyone else
1:21 – Sheeds’ distinguished playing and coaching career
5:40 – Some of the greatest revolutionaries the game has seen
12:16 – “Covid has struck again”
14:09 – The QClash is a big opportunity for the Suns
15:49 – Why there is a grassroots theme to round six
17:39 – Two stars return to Essendon’s line-up
19:05 – Sarah and Damo tip a winner for tonight