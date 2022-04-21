Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy holds aloft the Anzac Cup after beating Collingwood in round five on April 25, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Sheedy, Stevie J, Clarko plus more revolutionaries in footy

- COVID hits another team

- The rivalry that tends to be 'quite fiery'

- Grass roots feel to a few games this weekend

In today's episode ...

0:00 – Kevin Sheedy has shaped the game more than anyone else

1:21 – Sheeds’ distinguished playing and coaching career

5:40 – Some of the greatest revolutionaries the game has seen

12:16 – “Covid has struck again”

14:09 – The QClash is a big opportunity for the Suns

15:49 – Why there is a grassroots theme to round six

17:39 – Two stars return to Essendon’s line-up

19:05 – Sarah and Damo tip a winner for tonight