Lime Cordiale will perform at the annual Anzac Day match between Essendon and Collingwood on Monday. Picture: Tim Swallow

The AFL is pleased to announce Australian pop-rock group Lime Cordiale will perform as part of the pre-game entertainment for the annual ANZAC Day match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on Monday.

Touted as one of the hottest bands in Australia, Lime Cordiale has earned a reputation of being one of the most talked-about live shows in the country, claiming the 2021 ARIA Award for Best Live Act, 2020 ARIA Award for Best Breakthrough Artist and securing multiple entries in the annual Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown.

Lime Cordiale’s infectious performances and genuine interactions with their fans has seen them reach 1.5 million monthly listeners and upwards of 265 million streams on Spotify, 22 million Apple Music streams, and more than 15 million views on YouTube.

Currently performing to thousands of fans on their '14 Steps to a Better You' tour, Lime Cordiale said they were excited to be part of the AFL's traditional ANZAC Day match.

"We are honoured to perform at the AFL's annual ANZAC Day match at the MCG this year and be part of a day that is a momentous occasion for all Australians."

Lime Cordiale was nominated for eight ARIA Awards in 2020. Picture: Tim Swallow

The traditional ANZAC Day motorcade parade will return to the MCG in 2022 with football fans able to acknowledge the sacrifices of past and present service men and women from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Army.

The Ode of Remembrance and Last Post will be conducted for the ANZAC Day Official observance ceremony, while both the Essendon and Collingwood Football Clubs will run through a joint banner as a symbol of unity.

In addition, the Australian Air Force Band will perform pre-match on the Ponsford stage while ANZAC Appeal badges will be available for football fans to purchase to show their support for those who have served.

Essendon and Collingwood players run through the Anzac Day banner in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said she was delighted to have a proud Australian act involved in the AFL’'s ANZAC Day ceremony at the MCG.

"We're thrilled to have one of Australia’s hottest band's Lime Cordiale perform at the MCG as part of our 2022 ANZAC Day celebrations," Ms Rogers said.

"ANZAC Day is a special occasion for all Australians so we’re proud to come together in AFL venues across the country this weekend and stand as one to acknowledge and pay our respects to our past and present service men and women."

The Toyota AFL Premiership Season Round Six ANZAC Day match between Essendon and Collingwood will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, FOX FOOTY and Kayo.

2022 ANZAC Day pre-match schedule

12:30pm: Gates open

2:08pm: Air Force Band to perform

2:31pm: Motorcade of Veterans

2.40pm: Lime Cordiale to perform

2.52pm: Umpires enter arena & Match Day ball presentation

2:54pm: Collingwood enters arena

2:57pm: Essendon enters arena

2:59pm: Joint banner run through.

3.08pm: Anzac Day Official Observance Ceremony

3.18pm: Coin toss

3.20pm: Match commences