FREMANTLE has taken the points in Saturday night's clash with fellow big improver Carlton at Optus Stadium, winning 14.13 (97) to 9.8 (62) in an impressive performance that will see next round's game against Geelong given major billing.

In a fast-moving and high-quality contest the Blues were far from disgraced, but with two losses from their last three outings they will want to be back in best form against North Melbourne next Saturday.

Andrew Brayshaw's excellent season continued, leading his side for disposals, tackles and clearances, while recruit Will Brodie impressed again at his new club.

Rory Lobb and Lachie Schultz kicked three goals each for the Dockers and Michael Walters will gain plenty of confidence from two goals of his own, the first a set shot that saw him swamped by teammates as it sailed through.

Michael Walters kicks a brilliant dribble goal on the run and lights Optus Stadium up

However, not everything went Justin Longmuir's way with number-one ruckman Sean Darcy subbed out with concussion in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Cripps tried to singlehandedly lift his side with three second-half goals, but he needed more help.

To make things worse for the Blues, ruckman Marc Pittonet was subbed out in the first quarter with a knee injury.

FREMANTLE 1.4 7.6 11.9 14.13 (97)

CARLTON 2.2 4.5 6.7 9.8 (62)

GOALS

Fremantle: Lobb 3, Schultz 3, Switkowski 2, Walters 2, Acres, Brodie, Darcy, Taberner

Carlton: Cripps 3, Curnow 2, Martin, McKay, Owies, Young