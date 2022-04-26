COLLINGWOOD ruckman Brodie Grundy is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after suffering a knee injury on Anzac Day.

The dual Therabody AFL All-Australian underwent scans on Tuesday morning after copping a knock to his knee in a ruck contest with Essendon ruckman Sam Draper.

>> WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW

The South Australian could be out for the next 10 to 12 weeks after scans confirmed he has suffered damage to his PCL.

It is understood that Grundy will meet with specialists later this week to determine how long he spends on the sidelines.

Grundy sustained the knock in the third quarter but battled through the final stages of the game, helping Collingwood level the ledger at 3-3 after six rounds. Key defender Darcy Moore suffered the same injury last year and didn’t play again after round 13.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sore Grundy limps off after this ruck clash Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy appears to hurt his knee in a duel with Sam Draper

Collingwood is counting the cost of a dogged 11-point win over the Bombers at the MCG, with key forward Nathan Kreuger expected to require surgery and miss the rest of the season after suffering a second shoulder subluxation in the space of a month.

The injuries to Grundy and Kreuger should open the door for American Mason Cox to return to senior level after being dropped following the loss to Brisbane on Easter Thursday.

Kreuger has endured a nightmare start to his time at Collingwood, missing round one due to suspension and concussion before injuring his shoulder in round two, returning against the Lions.

Nathan Kreuger looks on from the bench during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Swan Darcy Cameron is set to take the No.1 ruck mantle after starting the season behind Cox in the pecking order at the AIA Centre.

Cameron has played as a second ruckman behind Grundy across 33 appearances in black and white, since arriving at the club at the end of 2019.

The Magpies traded Max Lynch to Hawthorn during last year's exchange period.

The club recruited Aiden Begg via pick No.18 in last year's mid-season rookie draft and could look to blood the 19-year-old at some stage during Grundy's absence.