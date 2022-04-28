Wil Powell in action during the R6 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane on April 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

STUART Dew is unsure how Gold Coast will fill the void left by injured defender Wil Powell for Sunday's match against Collingwood at the MCG, but says it won't be with returning utility Jack Bowes.

Powell suffered a hamstring strain during the loss to Brisbane last Sunday and will miss up to three weeks, leaving the Suns with a headache at the defensive end.

Jy Farrar (illness) will return to face the Magpies, while Jack Lukosius (knee) and Mal Rosas (calf) just need to get through Thursday afternoon's main session to reclaim their spots in the 22.

Another player returning to action is former top-10 draft pick Bowes, who has missed the past three months following shoulder surgery.

Jack Bowes in action during a Gold Coast training session on March 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dew says it's too soon to rush him back to the senior team, though.

"He's missed 12 weeks. He'll play VFL and build through there," Dew said.

"He's done a really good job in rehabbing that shoulder but that's a lot of footy to miss.

"Particularly the fact he did it in the pre-season. If it was in the middle of the year they've got a bit more base behind them. We think Jack will get up to match fitness pretty quick."

Farrar's inclusion will provide some of Powell's dash, but he generally plays as the third tall defender and would likely come in at the expense of Chris Burgess.

Former skipper David Swallow played in the back half early in the season but played arguably his best game of 2022 against the Lions in a midfield role.

"We'll miss Powelly," Dew said.

"His ability to play tall and small and use the footy well. He did well on the weekend.

"He's never had a soft tissue injury. On reflection he did it reasonably early in the game and was able to still play."

Jack Lukosius runs with the ball during the round four clash between Gold Coast and Carlton at Metricon Stadium on April 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lukosius has missed the past two weeks and despite spending recent seasons in the backline, Dew does not see a return to that end of the ground for the former No.2 draft pick.

"It's unlikely. I think we saw exactly what we want from Jack in the Carlton game. He was able to have shots at goal, score assists, use the ball well forward of centre," he said.

"I think we persevere with that."