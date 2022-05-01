HIGH-PROFILE midfielder Dylan Shiel has been handed a selection reprieve, named as Essendon's medical substitute for the clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Shiel was sensationally dropped from the Bombers' 22 when the teams for Sunday's Marvel Stadium clash were named two days earlier.

The selection shock came halfway through the former All-Australian onballer's massive six-year contract with Essendon after his bumper trade from GWS.

Match Previews R7: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Bombers at Marvel Stadium.

In explaining the decision, Bombers coach Ben Rutten raised concerns over Shiel's defensive efforts.

But Shiel, who averages 23 disposals per game in 2022, could still end up featuring against the Bulldogs after all.

Prolific teammate Darcy Parish has been given the green light to play after overcoming an ankle injury as the Bombers desperately seek a win to reignite their season.

Jayden Laverde has overcome a knee issue and will also play against the Bulldogs, who have named versatile tall Josh Schache as their substitute.

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: James Bell
Brisbane: James Madden

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Josh Schache
Essendon: Dylan Shiel

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Collingwood: Callum Brown replaces Reef McInnes in the starting side
Gold Coast: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Reef McInnes
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

