LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

IN THIS week's episode of AFL Exchange, our team discusses how the Eagles can right everything that's gone wrong and fast-track a rebuild.

Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge are back again as the AFL Exchange crew discusses all the big issues to come from round seven.

While the Eagles are languishing at the bottom of the table, their cross-town rival Fremantle is thriving and being compared to the reigning premier.

Can Collingwood cover the loss of Brodie Grundy as the Tigers get excited for the return of Dustin Martin this weekend, plus how many more years for Lance Franklin beyond 2022?

We look ahead to Friday night footy as the Bulldogs and Port Adelaide meet for the first time since the 2021 Preliminary Final, plus we analyze who has been the most improved player in 2022 so far.

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEDT, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.45: Which team produced the most convincing win of the round?

5.43: What has been a key change at Fremantle to make them a top 4 contender

10.00: What should West Coast priorities be at the end of the season?

17.15: Segment - Things That Should Happen

21.42: Which of Melbourne’s COVID-enforced inclusions staked their claim?

23.50: Without an experienced ruckman, are Collingwood a genuine contender this year?

29.30: Segment - If I’m…

37.10: Who wins on Friday night - Port vs. Western Bulldogs

39.30: Who’s the most improved player in 2022?