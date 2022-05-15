HIGH-FLYING Fremantle travels to Metricon Stadium on Sunday to take on Gold Coast with its eyes set on consolidating a spot in the top four.

The Dockers have been the surprise packets of 2022, winning seven of their first eight matches to sit in second place on the ladder ahead of this weekend.

Coach Justin Longmuir has made a number of changes to the side that beat up on North Melbourne last week, with Blake Acres, Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue among those returning from health and safety protocols, though star forward Michael Walters will miss.

Will Brodie will line up against his former club for the first time since crossing from the Suns. The midfielder managed only 25 games in five seasons at Gold Coast, but has excelled in purple, averaging 27 disposals this season.

Suns recruits Levi Casboult and Mabior Chol will have the job ahead of them to kick a winning score, with the Dockers having conceded an average of just 57.4 points per game – making them the stingiest defence in the AFL this season.

Despite that stat, the home side will be buoyed after a shock 14-point upset of Sydney at the SCG last week.

The Suns have added former No.2 draft pick Noah Anderson to the team, with Jack Lukosius going out due to a knee injury.

Can Stuart Dew's side cause another boilover?