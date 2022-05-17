NORTH Melbourne is putting mid-season draftee Jacob Edwards through a mini training block to build his conditioning for the second half of the year.

Edwards, who joined the Roos as the No.1 pick at last year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, did not play for the club's VFL side on the weekend in its 110-point loss to Casey Demons.

He had some soreness and the club has also been looking to build up his training, with the North Melbourne VFL side having the bye this week. The club will decide next week if he plays the following game against Sandringham.

The 202cm talent arrived at the Roos as the top selection in the mid-season intake almost a year ago, with the club taking a long-term view to his development.

He was still finishing school last year so could only come into the Kangaroos at certain times with a COVID bubble still operating under AFL protocols, with the club focusing on building his training program over summer.

Edwards, who is 19, is yet to make his AFL debut but is seen as a part of North's future with his forward/ruck ability.