WEST Coast is set to add key forward Oscar Allen and midfielder Luke Edwards to its inactive list, ending the season for both and freeing up list spots in preparation for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Allen, who has not played this season, has endured a frustrating battle with a stress-related foot injury that first flared in February, with the young star in and out of a moon boot since.

Edwards, meanwhile, endured osteitis pubis in the pre-season and has been backed off at training again due to discomfort after playing three games early in his second season.

The pair join prized draftee Campbell Chesser and premiership defender Tom Cole on the Eagles' inactive list, freeing up two more list spots as the club navigates an ongoing player availability crisis.

Football manager Gavin Bell said the club had received medical advice that both would benefit from a conservative rehabilitation of their respective injuries.

"We have decided in the best interests of their welfare to ease back on the workloads of both players," Bell said.

"While it is extremely disappointing, we have to consider the bigger picture.

"Given that we are almost at the halfway point of the season and they would need a considerable block of training before they could look at resuming, it is in the best interests of both players to wind back and take a long-term view.

"Oscar and Luke are both great competitors and want to help us improve in the short term, but they will remain integral in the program as they support of their teammates for the rest of the season."

Allen has played 59 games since being drafted with pick No.21 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, including 21 last season.

The 23-year-old is the Eagles' brightest young prospect and seen as a future captain of the club after joining the leadership group ahead of this season.

Edwards, who joined the club via pick No.52 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, has played 11 games for the Eagles.