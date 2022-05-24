LUCKLESS Gold Coast defender Rory Thompson has avoided a third ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, but will still spend some time on the sidelines.

Scans on Monday afternoon confirmed Thompson had torn the meniscus in his left knee in Saturday's loss to the Western Bulldogs, where he left the field during the second quarter.

He will visit a surgeon on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action.

A timeline on Thompson's return to playing will be clearer after that meeting, with a wide range of options depending how severe it is.

Rory Thompson leaves the ground on crutches after the Gold Coast Suns' loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The setback comes just three weeks after the 31-year-old made an incredible return to the senior team after an absence of almost four years.

Thompson ruptured ACLs in early 2019 and mid-2020 – one on each knee – that kept him out of the game.

He returned against Sydney in round eight, helping the Suns to wins over the Swans and Fremantle in his two completed games.

Gold Coast will be without both him and Jy Farrar for Saturday night's match against Hawthorn in Darwin, with the athletic defender required to miss the game after suffering concussion against the Bulldogs.