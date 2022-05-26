Lachie Whitfield handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney stars Lachie Whitfield and Tim Taranto will miss Saturday's clash against Brisbane because of injury.

Whitfield (ankle) and Taranto (back) were sidelined from the Giants' win over West Coast last week due to their respective ailments.

GWS will give the key duo an extra week off, given the Giants have a bye the following week.

"They have both got niggly injuries," Giants assistant coach Amon Buchanan told reporters on Thursday.

Tim Taranto looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's loss to St Kilda in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The bye coming next week will be really good for them to get a bit more of a break so both of them won't play this weekend.

"Lachie's ankle is a bit grumbly and Tim's had a few issues with his back so that bye will come in handy and hopefully we can get them back after the bye."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

GWS caretaker coach Mark McVeigh missed training on Thursday to be at the birth of his third child while several Giants players are under selection clouds due to illness.

"There has been a bit of sickness and flu symptoms going around ... there's a few boys we will wait and see how they pull up after training today," Buchanan said.

Greater Western Sydney celebrates a goal against West Coast in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

But the playing group's morale has been boosted by last week's win in McVeigh's first game in charge after the former Bomber took the helm following Leon Cameron's departure.

"It has been a good week, nice and upbeat," Buchanan said.

"Obviously it's a big challenge going up to the Gabba to take on the Lions, they're top two for a reason.

"They're really strong in their contest ... we are going to have to bring our pressure.

"They are number one in the comp for contested marks so they control the airways so it's a really big focus for us to bring the ball to ground."