Nik Cox celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has re-signed another important youngster with Nik Cox recommitting to the club for a further two years.

Cox, pick No.8 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, made an impressive start to his senior career, playing 22 games last year.

The versatile 20-year-old featured in five matches at the beginning of 2022 before suffering a Lisfranc injury that will sideline him for an extended period.

Despite their struggles this year – the Bombers are 2-9 – Cox joins Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Sam Durham and Kyle Langford in recently re-signing.

Essendon's top-10 draftees Zach Reid, Archie Perkins and Nik Cox after the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm so happy to have signed with the club for a further two years, especially with the likes of Archie and Zach also committing to the club," Cox said.

"We have a great core group of young players who have a lot of development ahead of us, but we are building something special and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Bombers general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said: "Nik is a wonderful signing for the club.

Nik Cox fends off Isaac Heeney in the Essendon v Sydney clash, R20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"He has really impressed us with his development over his first two years, especially last year where he only missed one game.

"He has so much potential and can play a variety of roles so I look forward to seeing Nik continue to grow his game over the next couple of years."

Essendon has a bye in round 12 before facing arch-rival Carlton at the MCG on June 10.