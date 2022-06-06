LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

TWO POWERHOUSE clubs of the competition meet under the Friday night lights at the MCG as part of round 13.

Essendon is celebrating its 150th anniversary while Carlton is out for redemption after losing to Collingwood by four points in round 14. Can the Blues spoil the party and cement themselves in the top eight, or will the Bombers respond to the critics after the club announced another internal review?

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge are back again on AFL Exchange looking ahead to Friday night footy plus plenty more after a big round 12 of the AFL season.

Geelong overcame the Dogs to open round 12, and with the concussion to Tom Stewart we try to pinpoint which Cat is most valuable to the team. Brisbane and Fremantle are the seeds behind Melbourne, did Sunday's game in Perth give us any more clarity over who is second to the Demons?

Plus, who would be leading the Brownlow medal after 12 rounds and which players put a smile on your dial when they go near the ball?

EPISODE GUIDE

1.50: Did Sunday night tell us more about the Dockers or the Lions?

7.25: Do you have any concerns about the Demons?

10.45: Who has more riding on Friday night … the Bombers or the Blues?

16.44: Things That Should Happen

19.05: Who do you think is leading the Brownlow at Round 12?

21.20: What did Riley learn from his trip to Darwin?

24.55: Who is Geelong's most valuable player?

27.11: Death, Taxes And …

30.45: What's your favourite footy/world sport crossover?

32.55: Who are the players that bring you the most joy watching them?