BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has taken over at the top of the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award - but it may just be temporary with Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver playing in Monday's Queen's Birthday clash against Collingwood.
Neale has 65 votes in total after earning seven against St Kilda, just one ahead of Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw, with Oliver a further vote back.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD
Inspirational Carlton defender Sam Docherty earned maximum votes for his 33-disposal performance against Essendon on Friday night.
Check out all the votes below.
Richmond v Port Adelaide
9 Liam Baker (RICH)
7 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
4 Travis Boak (PORT)
3 Dylan Grimes (RICH)
3 Dion Prestia (RICH)
2 Dan Houston (PORT)
1 Todd Marshall (PORT)
1 Karl Amon (PORT)
Essendon v Carlton
10 Sam Docherty (CARL)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
5 Harry McKay (CARL)
5 Lewis Young (CARL)
2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
Fremantle v North Melbourne
9 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
6 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
3 Blake Acres (FRE)
1 Michael Walters (FRE)
Brisbane v St Kilda
10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Keidean Coleman (BL)
3 Jarrod Berry (BL)
2 Jimmy Webster (STK)
1 Oscar McInerney (BL)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney
To come on Tuesday
Collingwood v Melbourne
To come on Tuesday
LEADERBOARD
65 Lachie Neale (BL)
64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
63 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
50 Touk Miller (GCFC)
50 Christian Petracca (MELB)
48 Callum Mills (SYD)
44 James Sicily (HAW)
43 Bailey Smith (WB)
41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
41 Darcy Parish (ESS)
40 Max Gawn (MELB)
39 Jack Crisp (COLL)
37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
36 Sam Docherty (CARL)
35 Sam Walsh (CARL)
32 Jack Sinclair (STK)
31 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
31 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
31 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)