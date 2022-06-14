The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

NO STRANGER to playing Fantasy sports games from around the world, Adelaide defender Tom Doedee has started playing AFL Fantasy Classic.

He shows a strong allegiance to his teammates, stacking his squad with plenty of Crows which has meant round 13 was a shocker for his team, Crom Insider.

Tom said that he must "plan for the bye weeks better" as one of his learnings from 2022 that he’ll take into next season.

While his score from the weekend was disappointing, he handed captaincy to Clayton Oliver which was a masterstroke after the first 12 rounds he had backed himself in!

Hear more about Tom’s inaugural Fantasy season and some tips on his teammates for this week in the latest episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders.

In this week’s episode …

2:45 - Calvin had a shocker, but Roy is even more disappointed as this was supposed to be his best week.

6:50 - "Nick Daicos can't be traded!"

9:25 - All the Fantasy relevant news from the weekend.

12:10 - There was carnage at the Gabba with Dayne Zorko and Mitch Owens injured.

17:00 - Will we see Sam Hayes or Brynn Teakle play for the Power?

20:15 - Tom Doedee joins the show.

23:50 - Target Rory Laird and Jordan Dawson coming off the bye.

27:00 - Consider bringing in Jackson Hately as he's fully fit.

30:10 - What has Tom learned in his first year playing AFL Fantasy?

33:00 - Is Lachie Whitfield the No.1 defender option to bring in this week?

36:25 - With a good three-round average, Cam Guthrie could be a worthy pick up in the midfield.

40:15 - What will the Bulldogs' midfield look like without Bailey Smith?

43:45 - The Traders reveal their very early trades ahead of round 14.

49:10 - "It feels dirty" but Roy is keen on Harry Himmelberg.

54:00 - Who are the top two rucks?

