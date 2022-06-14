Clayton Oliver and Zac Bailey in action during the 2021 qualifying final between Melbourne and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Haemorrhaging' premiers give Brisbane their best chance under Fagan

- The surprise intercept marking star at the Suns

- Hall of Fame: 'The ego's parked at the door' for footy's night of nights

- Get ready for episode two of Centurions with Malcolm Blight, dropping at 3pm today

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.