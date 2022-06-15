The AFL has tonight completed its enquiry into the Steven May and Jake Melksham incident that occurred last week in Greville Street, Prahran.

After multiple interviews and review of CCTV vision from the night, the AFL is satisfied the initial club-imposed sanctions are appropriate and will take no further action.

The Melbourne Football Club suspended Steven May for one-match and ordered community service work for both May and Melksham.

As previously stated, the Club has taken matter extremely seriously, however the AFL wishes to reinforce that no matter the situation or circumstances, violence is never the answer. As professional footballers, as people, we expect better.