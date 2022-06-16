WEST Coast has made a massive seven changes for Saturday's clash against Geelong as a cavalry of returning stars hope to change the last-placed Eagles' fortunes in the second-half of the season.

Meanwhile, Essendon will unveil mid-season bolter Massimo D'Ambrosio against St Kilda on Friday night, while the Western Bulldogs have recalled young key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for Saturday night's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Premiership Eagles Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Willie Rioli and Jeremy McGovern will all return from injury on Saturday while first-year defender Rhett Bazzo will make his debut, with the axe falling on players including Greg Clark, Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson.

Willie Rioli (left) and Liam Ryan celebrate a goal during the round two clash between West Coast and North Melbourne on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Star forward Liam Ryan has not been selected after returning from a hamstring injury in the WAFL, with the Eagles targeting an upset against the Cats and their first win since four with 13 premiership players from 2018 in the team.

Geelong has made two changes, regaining Sam Menegola and Jake Kolodjashnij, with forward Gary Rohan (illness) and injured midfielder Brandan Parfitt making way.

D'Ambrosio was selected with pick No.3 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and has made an instant impression at Essendon, earning his debut against the Saints at Marvel Stadium as one of three inclusions.

Andy McGrath and Brayden Ham will also return, replacing prolific midfielder Darcy Parish (calf) and omitted pair Tom Cutler and Zach Reid.

The Saints have made four changes and are boosted by the returns of Hunter Clark and Jack Billings after impressive VFL games, losing impressive youngster Mitch Owens to concussion.

Port Adelaide forward Robbie Gray will miss Saturday's clash against Sydney at Adelaide Oval with a knee injury, with Steven Motlop also dropped for the clash.

Robbie Gray during the R10 clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mid-season rookie recruit Brynn Teakle will debut for the club and hope to solve their ruck riddle after joining the Power from the WAFL, with young forward Mitch Georgiades rewarded after a four-goal performance in the SANFL.

The Swans have made two unforced changes, with champion forward Lance Franklin returning from a one-match suspension and defender Harry Cunningham back from an abdominal tendon injury.

Lance Franklin celebrates winning Sydney's round 11 match against Richmond at the SCG on May 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney will unveil first-round draft pick Ryan Angwin in Saturday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs as one of three inclusions, alongside ruckman Braydon Preuss and defender Nick Haynes.

With midfield star Bailey Smith suspended, the Bulldogs have recalled Jason Johannisen and Josh Schache alongside Ugle-Hagan.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during his side's round 10, 2022 match against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide will be boosted for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast by the returns of young star Josh Rachele, who has recovered from a corked thigh, and defender Jordon Butts.

The Suns have named talented young pair Elijah Hollands and Sam Flanders on their extended bench, with Lachie Weller (knee) and Jeremy Sharp (omitted) making way before squads are trimmed.

Thursday, June 16

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch

Out: D.Martin (illness), I.Soldo (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kane Lambert (unused)

CARLTON

In: S.Durdin

Out: C.Marchbank (knee), A.Cerra (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced A.Cerra)

Friday, June 17

St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: H.Clark, J.Billings, R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: M.Wood (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted), D.McKenzie (concussion), M.Owens (concussion)

Last week's sub: Jarrod Lienert (replaced M.Owens at half-time)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath, M.D'Ambrosio, B.Ham

Out: T.Cutler (omitted), Z.Reid (omitted), D.Parish (calf), A.Waterman (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced D.Parish in the third quarter)

Saturday, June 18

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: B.Teakle, J.Mead, M.Georgiades

Out: S.Motlop (omitted), R.Gray (knee), T.Dumont (calf), T.Boak (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (replaced T.Dumont in the third quarter)

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, L.Franklin

Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Ben Ronke (replaced C.O’Riordan in the first quarter)

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, J.McGovern, D.Sheed, W.Rioli, E.Yeo, J.Petruccelle, R.Bazzo

Out: G.Clark (omitted), I.Winder (omitted), L.Foley (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), A.Witherden (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (illness), P.Naish (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced I.Winder in the fourth quarter)

GEELONG

In: S.Menegola, J.Kolodjashnij

Out: G.Rohan (illness), B.Parfitt (hand), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced T.Stewart in the second quarter)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Preuss, R.Angwin, N.Haynes

Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), H.Perryman (ribs), M.de Boer (concussion), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Stein (replaced H.Perryman in the second quarter)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Johannisen, J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache

Out: L.McNeil (omitted), B.Khamis (omitted), B.Smith (suspension), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: Mitch Wallis (unused)

Sunday, June 19

Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Lemmens, L.Casboult, S.Flanders, E.Hollands, J.Bowes

Out: L.Weller (knee), J.Sharp (omitted)

Last game's sub: Jeremy Sharp (replaced L.Weller in fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, J.Rachele, E.Himmelberg

Out: None

Last game's sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced P.Parnell in the fourth quarter)