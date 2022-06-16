WEST Coast has made a massive seven changes for Saturday's clash against Geelong as a cavalry of returning stars hope to change the last-placed Eagles' fortunes in the second-half of the season.
Meanwhile, Essendon will unveil mid-season bolter Massimo D'Ambrosio against St Kilda on Friday night, while the Western Bulldogs have recalled young key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for Saturday night's clash against Greater Western Sydney.
Premiership Eagles Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Willie Rioli and Jeremy McGovern will all return from injury on Saturday while first-year defender Rhett Bazzo will make his debut, with the axe falling on players including Greg Clark, Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson.
Star forward Liam Ryan has not been selected after returning from a hamstring injury in the WAFL, with the Eagles targeting an upset against the Cats and their first win since four with 13 premiership players from 2018 in the team.
Geelong has made two changes, regaining Sam Menegola and Jake Kolodjashnij, with forward Gary Rohan (illness) and injured midfielder Brandan Parfitt making way.
D'Ambrosio was selected with pick No.3 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and has made an instant impression at Essendon, earning his debut against the Saints at Marvel Stadium as one of three inclusions.
Andy McGrath and Brayden Ham will also return, replacing prolific midfielder Darcy Parish (calf) and omitted pair Tom Cutler and Zach Reid.
The Saints have made four changes and are boosted by the returns of Hunter Clark and Jack Billings after impressive VFL games, losing impressive youngster Mitch Owens to concussion.
Port Adelaide forward Robbie Gray will miss Saturday's clash against Sydney at Adelaide Oval with a knee injury, with Steven Motlop also dropped for the clash.
Mid-season rookie recruit Brynn Teakle will debut for the club and hope to solve their ruck riddle after joining the Power from the WAFL, with young forward Mitch Georgiades rewarded after a four-goal performance in the SANFL.
The Swans have made two unforced changes, with champion forward Lance Franklin returning from a one-match suspension and defender Harry Cunningham back from an abdominal tendon injury.
Greater Western Sydney will unveil first-round draft pick Ryan Angwin in Saturday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs as one of three inclusions, alongside ruckman Braydon Preuss and defender Nick Haynes.
With midfield star Bailey Smith suspended, the Bulldogs have recalled Jason Johannisen and Josh Schache alongside Ugle-Hagan.
Adelaide will be boosted for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast by the returns of young star Josh Rachele, who has recovered from a corked thigh, and defender Jordon Butts.
The Suns have named talented young pair Elijah Hollands and Sam Flanders on their extended bench, with Lachie Weller (knee) and Jeremy Sharp (omitted) making way before squads are trimmed.
Thursday, June 16
Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Lynch
Out: D.Martin (illness), I.Soldo (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kane Lambert (unused)
CARLTON
In: S.Durdin
Out: C.Marchbank (knee), A.Cerra (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced A.Cerra)
Friday, June 17
St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: H.Clark, J.Billings, R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera
Out: M.Wood (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted), D.McKenzie (concussion), M.Owens (concussion)
Last week's sub: Jarrod Lienert (replaced M.Owens at half-time)
ESSENDON
In: A.McGrath, M.D'Ambrosio, B.Ham
Out: T.Cutler (omitted), Z.Reid (omitted), D.Parish (calf), A.Waterman (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced D.Parish in the third quarter)
Saturday, June 18
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: B.Teakle, J.Mead, M.Georgiades
Out: S.Motlop (omitted), R.Gray (knee), T.Dumont (calf), T.Boak (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Martin Frederick (replaced T.Dumont in the third quarter)
SYDNEY
In: H.Cunningham, L.Franklin
Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Ben Ronke (replaced C.O’Riordan in the first quarter)
West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Jones, J.McGovern, D.Sheed, W.Rioli, E.Yeo, J.Petruccelle, R.Bazzo
Out: G.Clark (omitted), I.Winder (omitted), L.Foley (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), A.Witherden (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (illness), P.Naish (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced I.Winder in the fourth quarter)
GEELONG
In: S.Menegola, J.Kolodjashnij
Out: G.Rohan (illness), B.Parfitt (hand), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced T.Stewart in the second quarter)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: B.Preuss, R.Angwin, N.Haynes
Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), H.Perryman (ribs), M.de Boer (concussion), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Jake Stein (replaced H.Perryman in the second quarter)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Johannisen, J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache
Out: L.McNeil (omitted), B.Khamis (omitted), B.Smith (suspension), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: Mitch Wallis (unused)
Sunday, June 19
Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Lemmens, L.Casboult, S.Flanders, E.Hollands, J.Bowes
Out: L.Weller (knee), J.Sharp (omitted)
Last game's sub: Jeremy Sharp (replaced L.Weller in fourth quarter)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Butts, J.Rachele, E.Himmelberg
Out: None
Last game's sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced P.Parnell in the fourth quarter)