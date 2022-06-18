Collingwood's Jordan De Goey watches on during the AAMI Community Series game against Sydney on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey has released a statement after footage of him partying in Bali surfaced on Friday afternoon.

Videos emerged showing De Goey, 26, dancing with two women and making rude gestures.

Collingwood confirmed on Saturday it was aware of the footage, while De Goey posted on Instagram calling for a change in how athletes are treated.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank my family, friends and supporters who have checked in or sent messages of support in the past 24 hours," he wrote.

"I want to openly address the relentless pursuit and persecution of athletes by the media to create an uneducated, bias and ill-informed narrative that has gone too far. I am one of the lucky ones with amazing support, however not all athletes are so lucky.

"This will end in tragedy if no one speaks up. It’s time for change."

Jordan De Goey kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The club earlier released a statement: "Collingwood Football Club is aware of video footage involving player Jordan De Goey that was taken in Bali in recent days," the club said in a statement.

"The club will comment further as soon as it is in a position to do so."

In March, De Goey was ordered to make a $10,000 charity donation as punishment for a drunken brush with the law in the United States.

Collingwood stood down De Goey in October after it emerged the midfielder had been arrested for his involvement in a drunken incident in a New York nightclub.

He was arrested and charged for forcibly touching a 35-year-old woman and assaulting a 37-year-old man.

Jordan De Goey handballs during Collingwood's clash with Fremantle in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

De Goey eventually pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of harassment, which saw him avoid a jail sentence and freed him up to rejoin Collingwood in January.

He had been ordered to undergo an alcohol rehabilitation program, while paying $10,000 to the Salvation Army, where he had been doing part-time work as part of his club-imposed punishment.

A restricted free agent, De Goey is out of contract at Collingwood at year's end.

Collingwood, which sits ninth on the ladder, has won its past four matches and faces Greater Western Sydney on June 26.