THE LATEST on Will Powell, Tim English, Trent Cotchin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Riley Thilthorpe Ankle Test Brett Turner Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Thilthorpe of any structural damage after he rolled an ankle in a marking contest against Gold Coast, with the forward/ruck to be on a modified program this week. Recruit Brett Turner will join training this week and is expected to play his first game for the Crows soon after arriving mid-season with a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Lungs 4 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Zorko took part in the Lions' main training session on Tuesday and got through it strongly, but his availability for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne will come down to how he recovers over the ensuing 24 hours. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Durdin Knee 4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee 5-7 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 3-5 weeks Luke Parks Foot 6 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 3 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder 3 weeks Zac Williams Calf 5-7 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without another key defender for the next month, after Durdin was injured on debut. Martin is still an outside chance to feature this weekend, but Cerra is another week away. McGovern, Pittonet and Weitering are still the best part of a month away from comebacks. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Available Brodie Grundy Knee 4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Shoulder Test Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Dean is set to play his first game in black and white in the VFL this Saturday after completing his recovery from a foot issue that arose on the eve of the season, just when he was set for a senior debut. Madgen is likely to play in the VFL after recovering from a shoulder injury. Grundy is building up his running and developing his strength in the gym as he aims for a round 18 return from a PCL injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle 5-7 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Adductor 2-3 weeks Darcy Parish Calf Test Zach Reid Ankle Test Devon Smith Knee Indefinite James Stewart Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers could regain Parish following his calf injury, but McGrath is out with an adductor issue. Reid is a test due to an ankle concern, while Stewart will miss weeks with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Hamstring TBC Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Heath Chapman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Sam Switkowski Back TBA Josh Treacy Ankle TBA Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Switkowski has a stress fracture in his back and faces an uncertain recovery timeframe. He requires a period of no running and a follow-up scan before being cleared to resume training. Treacy's ankle injury is a high grade lateral ligament injury, but he has avoided syndesmosis damage. Chapman is not yet ready to return from a standard hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot Test Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Shaun Higgins General soreness Available Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Brandan Parfitt Hand 3 weeks Gary Rohan H&S protocols Available Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Paul Tsapatolis Ankle TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow medallist Dangerfield is likely to return for Saturday's blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG after the club chose to put the midfielder through an extra week of training rather than taking him across to Perth to face West Coast. Rohan has been cleared to play after exiting the AFL's health and safety protocols, while Higgins could play for the first time since round seven. Parfitt is going through a conditioning block while his hand recovers from surgery after he broke it against the Western Bulldogs before the bye. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring Test Josh Corbett Hip Test Joel Jeffrey Knee TBC Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 2 weeks Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Good and bad news for the Suns. Budarick's hamstring problem is not as bad as first feared and he's now an outside chance to play Port Adelaide on Sunday. Jeffrey suffered a lateral meniscus tear late in the win over Adelaide and will undergo surgery. The Suns will then be in a better position to determine how long he misses. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf 3-4 weeks Ryan Angwin Leg 8 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 3-4 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Matt Flynn Quad 2-3 weeks Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Jacob Hopper Knee 2 weeks Daniel Lloyd Arm Test James Peatling Hamstring 2-3 weeks Harry Perryman Ribs Indefinite Braydon Preuss Suspension Round 16 Conor Stone Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Giants can't take a trick with confirmation debutant Angwin and impressive youngster Peatling would both miss time following injuries against the Western Bulldogs at the weekend. After a long stint on the sidelines, Lloyd is a test to play this weekend and could be available to face Collingwood. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring 3-5 weeks Sam Frost Knee 3-5 weeks Jack Gunston Ankle Test Emerson Jeka Hamstring Test Mitch Lewis Knee Available Ned Long Hamstring Test Max Lynch Concussion Test Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Tom Phillips Ankle Available Josh Ward Concussion Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Gunston and Lewis are set to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after missing the trip to Western Australia before the bye. Key defender Frost is set to miss the next month after injuring his knee against the Dockers. Long, Jeka and Phillips are all set to return in the VFL this weekend if they pass fitness tests. McEvoy is set to find out the next course of action in his return from a neck injury in the coming days. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Majak Daw Pectoral 3-4 weeks Max Gawn Ankle 2-4 weeks Blake Howes Foot 3-5 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle 10-12 weeks Jake Melksham Hand Test Fraser Rosman Hamstring Test Joel Smith Ankle 3-5 weeks Daniel Turner Face 3-4 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without ruck options Gawn and Daw for around a month each, while key defender Turner is set to undergo surgery and will also be sidelined for about four weeks. McDonald is facing a race against the clock to return this season, having been ruled out for close to three months. Steven May (club suspension) will return this weekend, while Melksham should also be passed fit to play. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring Test Charlie Comben Leg 2-3 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Kallan Dawson Foot Test Jason Horne-Francis Suspension Round 17 Ben McKay Concussion Test Will Phillips Illness Indefinite Jared Polec Foot 1-2 weeks Lachie Young Suspension Round 16 Jack Ziebell Face 3-4 weeks Cam Zurhaar Foot Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Bonar, McKay and Zurhaar to return this weekend. The club's mid-season recruit, Dawson, is also likely to make his VFL debut after arriving at Arden Street with a minor injury. Polec is still a bit of time away from a comeback, while the injured Ziebell joins the suspended duo Horne-Francis and Young on the sidelines. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Knee TBC Trent Dumont Calf Test Orazio Fantasia Quad Test Scott Lycett Shoulder 4-5 weeks Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 5-6 weeks Brynn Teakle Collarbone 6-8 weeks Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Butters has suffered a sprained medial ligament in his left knee, with a timeline for his return to take shape this week. Teakle is recovering after surgery to repair his broken collarbone. Travis Boak will come out of health and safety protocols this week, while Trent McKenzie is also expected to finish a stint in concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 2-4 weeks Trent Cotchin Clavicle 1-3 weeks Dustin Martin Illness Test Robbie Tarrant Hand Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Martin is highly likely to play against Geelong, having been training since Saturday following an illness. Tarrant, meanwhile, is touch-and-go, given he had minor hand surgery at the start of the week. Cotchin will have a plate inserted to support his collarbone, with a more accurate timeline to be set after that operation, while Balta has re-injured his hamstring but in a different spot. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Foot 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder 2 weeks Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Jack Hayes Knee Season Daniel McKenzie Concussion Available Mitch Owens Concussion TBC Jack Steele Shoulder Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda is set to be boosted by the return of captain Steele for the trip to Sydney to face the Swans. The dual Therabody All-Australian has missed four games since undergoing shoulder surgery. McKenzie has passed concussion protocols and will be available for selection, but Owens is yet to exit the protocols and is expected to miss. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Peter Ladhams Suspension Round 16 Josh Kennedy Hamstring 5-7 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Sheldrick has ramped up his training and is a chance to return this weekend. Kennedy will also be integrated back to midfield sessions in the coming week, although the Swans have put no fixed timeline on a return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Hugh Dixon Ankle 1-2 weeks Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle 2-3 weeks Zac Langdon Ankle 3-4 weeks Jeremy McGovern Ribs TBC Nic Naitanui Knee Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern has undergone surgery to insert a plate on his broken ribs and is now recovering after three nights in hospital. Naitanui trained fully on Tuesday and looks close to making a full recovery from a medial ligament injury. Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan and Samo Petrevski-Seton have all recovered from illness and returned to the club after missing round 14. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Duryea Knee 6-8 weeks Tim English Concussion 1-2 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion Test Stefan Martin Shoulder Test Toby McLean Knee Test Charlie Parker Hamstring 4-6 weeks Bailey Smith Suspension Round 18 Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Cody Weightman Elbow Test Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

With his history of concussion and a Thursday game in round 16, English could miss two matches after suffering a delayed concussion following the win over GWS last week. Duryea has avoided a dreaded ACL tear, but will like be out until finals, while Weightman is unlikely after a gruesome elbow injury last week. In good news, Toby McLean will return in the VFL this week after recovering from his second ACL injury. - Ben Sutton

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list