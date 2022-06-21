THE LATEST on Will Powell, Tim English, Trent Cotchin and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 14.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Ankle
|Test
|Brett Turner
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans cleared Thilthorpe of any structural damage after he rolled an ankle in a marking contest against Gold Coast, with the forward/ruck to be on a modified program this week. Recruit Brett Turner will join training this week and is expected to play his first game for the Crows soon after arriving mid-season with a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook
|Darcy Gardiner
|Lungs
|4 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Zorko took part in the Lions' main training session on Tuesday and got through it strongly, but his availability for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne will come down to how he recovers over the ensuing 24 hours. – Michael Whiting
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1 week
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will be without another key defender for the next month, after Durdin was injured on debut. Martin is still an outside chance to feature this weekend, but Cerra is another week away. McGovern, Pittonet and Weitering are still the best part of a month away from comebacks. – Riley Beveridge
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Available
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Shoulder
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Mature-age recruit Dean is set to play his first game in black and white in the VFL this Saturday after completing his recovery from a foot issue that arose on the eve of the season, just when he was set for a senior debut. Madgen is likely to play in the VFL after recovering from a shoulder injury. Grundy is building up his running and developing his strength in the gym as he aims for a round 18 return from a PCL injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Ankle
|Test
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Stewart
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers could regain Parish following his calf injury, but McGrath is out with an adductor issue. Reid is a test due to an ankle concern, while Stewart will miss weeks with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|Blake Acres
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBA
|Josh Treacy
|Ankle
|TBA
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Switkowski has a stress fracture in his back and faces an uncertain recovery timeframe. He requires a period of no running and a follow-up scan before being cleared to resume training. Treacy's ankle injury is a high grade lateral ligament injury, but he has avoided syndesmosis damage. Chapman is not yet ready to return from a standard hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Available
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|3 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Ankle
|TBC
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Brownlow medallist Dangerfield is likely to return for Saturday's blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG after the club chose to put the midfielder through an extra week of training rather than taking him across to Perth to face West Coast. Rohan has been cleared to play after exiting the AFL's health and safety protocols, while Higgins could play for the first time since round seven. Parfitt is going through a conditioning block while his hand recovers from surgery after he broke it against the Western Bulldogs before the bye. – Josh Gabelich
|Connor Budarick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Test
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|TBC
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Good and bad news for the Suns. Budarick's hamstring problem is not as bad as first feared and he's now an outside chance to play Port Adelaide on Sunday. Jeffrey suffered a lateral meniscus tear late in the win over Adelaide and will undergo surgery. The Suns will then be in a better position to determine how long he misses. – Michael Whiting
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|8 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Flynn
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Arm
|Test
|James Peatling
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|Indefinite
|Braydon Preuss
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
The Giants can't take a trick with confirmation debutant Angwin and impressive youngster Peatling would both miss time following injuries against the Western Bulldogs at the weekend. After a long stint on the sidelines, Lloyd is a test to play this weekend and could be available to face Collingwood. – Michael Whiting
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|Test
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Available
|Ned Long
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|Available
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Gunston and Lewis are set to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after missing the trip to Western Australia before the bye. Key defender Frost is set to miss the next month after injuring his knee against the Dockers. Long, Jeka and Phillips are all set to return in the VFL this weekend if they pass fitness tests. McEvoy is set to find out the next course of action in his return from a neck injury in the coming days. – Josh Gabelich
|Majak Daw
|Pectoral
|3-4 weeks
|Max Gawn
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Hand
|Test
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Face
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will be without ruck options Gawn and Daw for around a month each, while key defender Turner is set to undergo surgery and will also be sidelined for about four weeks. McDonald is facing a race against the clock to return this season, having been ruled out for close to three months. Steven May (club suspension) will return this weekend, while Melksham should also be passed fit to play. – Riley Beveridge
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Kallan Dawson
|Foot
|Test
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Ben McKay
|Concussion
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Young
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Jack Ziebell
|Face
|3-4 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect Bonar, McKay and Zurhaar to return this weekend. The club's mid-season recruit, Dawson, is also likely to make his VFL debut after arriving at Arden Street with a minor injury. Polec is still a bit of time away from a comeback, while the injured Ziebell joins the suspended duo Horne-Francis and Young on the sidelines. – Riley Beveridge
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|TBC
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Test
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Collarbone
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed Butters has suffered a sprained medial ligament in his left knee, with a timeline for his return to take shape this week. Teakle is recovering after surgery to repair his broken collarbone. Travis Boak will come out of health and safety protocols this week, while Trent McKenzie is also expected to finish a stint in concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Clavicle
|1-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Illness
|Test
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hand
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Martin is highly likely to play against Geelong, having been training since Saturday following an illness. Tarrant, meanwhile, is touch-and-go, given he had minor hand surgery at the start of the week. Cotchin will have a plate inserted to support his collarbone, with a more accurate timeline to be set after that operation, while Balta has re-injured his hamstring but in a different spot. – Sarah Black
|Jack Bytel
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|Available
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda is set to be boosted by the return of captain Steele for the trip to Sydney to face the Swans. The dual Therabody All-Australian has missed four games since undergoing shoulder surgery. McKenzie has passed concussion protocols and will be available for selection, but Owens is yet to exit the protocols and is expected to miss. – Josh Gabelich
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
Sheldrick has ramped up his training and is a chance to return this weekend. Kennedy will also be integrated back to midfield sessions in the coming week, although the Swans have put no fixed timeline on a return. – Michael Whiting
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Hugh Dixon
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
McGovern has undergone surgery to insert a plate on his broken ribs and is now recovering after three nights in hospital. Naitanui trained fully on Tuesday and looks close to making a full recovery from a medial ligament injury. Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan and Samo Petrevski-Seton have all recovered from illness and returned to the club after missing round 14. – Nathan Schmook
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|Test
|Updated: June 21, 2022
Early prognosis
With his history of concussion and a Thursday game in round 16, English could miss two matches after suffering a delayed concussion following the win over GWS last week. Duryea has avoided a dreaded ACL tear, but will like be out until finals, while Weightman is unlikely after a gruesome elbow injury last week. In good news, Toby McLean will return in the VFL this week after recovering from his second ACL injury. - Ben Sutton
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list