THE LATEST on Will Powell, Tim English, Trent Cotchin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
 Riley Thilthorpe  Ankle  Test
 Brett Turner  Foot  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Thilthorpe of any structural damage after he rolled an ankle in a marking contest against Gold Coast, with the forward/ruck to be on a modified program this week. Recruit Brett Turner will join training this week and is expected to play his first game for the Crows soon after arriving mid-season with a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Lungs  4 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Zorko took part in the Lions' main training session on Tuesday and got through it strongly, but his availability for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne will come down to how he recovers over the ensuing 24 hours.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  1 week
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Knee  4 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  6 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  3 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  3 weeks
 Zac Williams  Calf  5-7 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without another key defender for the next month, after Durdin was injured on debut. Martin is still an outside chance to feature this weekend, but Cerra is another week away. McGovern, Pittonet and Weitering are still the best part of a month away from comebacks. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Available
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Shoulder  Test
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Dean is set to play his first game in black and white in the VFL this Saturday after completing his recovery from a foot issue that arose on the eve of the season, just when he was set for a senior debut. Madgen is likely to play in the VFL after recovering from a shoulder injury. Grundy is building up his running and developing his strength in the gym as he aims for a round 18 return from a PCL injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Adductor  2-3 weeks
 Darcy Parish  Calf  Test
 Zach Reid  Ankle  Test
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 James Stewart  Foot  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers could regain Parish following his calf injury, but McGrath is out with an adductor issue. Reid is a test due to an ankle concern, while Stewart will miss weeks with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Hamstring  TBC
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBA
 Josh Treacy  Ankle  TBA
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Switkowski has a stress fracture in his back and faces an uncertain recovery timeframe. He requires a period of no running and a follow-up scan before being cleared to resume training. Treacy's ankle injury is a high grade lateral ligament injury, but he has avoided syndesmosis damage. Chapman is not yet ready to return from a standard hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  Test
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Available
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  3 weeks
 Gary Rohan  H&S protocols  Available
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Paul Tsapatolis  Ankle  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow medallist Dangerfield is likely to return for Saturday's blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG after the club chose to put the midfielder through an extra week of training rather than taking him across to Perth to face West Coast. Rohan has been cleared to play after exiting the AFL's health and safety protocols, while Higgins could play for the first time since round seven. Parfitt is going through a conditioning block while his hand recovers from surgery after he broke it against the Western Bulldogs before the bye. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Hamstring  Test
 Josh Corbett  Hip  Test
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  TBC
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  2 weeks
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Good and bad news for the Suns. Budarick's hamstring problem is not as bad as first feared and he's now an outside chance to play Port Adelaide on Sunday. Jeffrey suffered a lateral meniscus tear late in the win over Adelaide and will undergo surgery. The Suns will then be in a better position to determine how long he misses.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  8 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Matt Flynn  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  2 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Arm  Test
 James Peatling  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  Indefinite
 Braydon Preuss  Suspension  Round 16
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Giants can't take a trick with confirmation debutant Angwin and impressive youngster Peatling would both miss time following injuries against the Western Bulldogs at the weekend. After a long stint on the sidelines, Lloyd is a test to play this weekend and could be available to face Collingwood. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Sam Frost  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  Test
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Lewis  Knee  Available
 Ned Long  Hamstring  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  Available
 Josh Ward  Concussion  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Gunston and Lewis are set to be available for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after missing the trip to Western Australia before the bye. Key defender Frost is set to miss the next month after injuring his knee against the Dockers. Long, Jeka and Phillips are all set to return in the VFL this weekend if they pass fitness tests. McEvoy is set to find out the next course of action in his return from a neck injury in the coming days. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Majak Daw  Pectoral  3-4 weeks
 Max Gawn  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Blake Howes  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Jake Melksham  Hand  Test
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  Test
 Joel Smith  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Face  3-4 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without ruck options Gawn and Daw for around a month each, while key defender Turner is set to undergo surgery and will also be sidelined for about four weeks. McDonald is facing a race against the clock to return this season, having been ruled out for close to three months. Steven May (club suspension) will return this weekend, while Melksham should also be passed fit to play.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  2-3 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Kallan Dawson  Foot  Test
 Jason Horne-Francis  Suspension  Round 17
 Ben McKay  Concussion  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Young  Suspension  Round 16
 Jack Ziebell  Face  3-4 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Foot  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Bonar, McKay and Zurhaar to return this weekend. The club's mid-season recruit, Dawson, is also likely to make his VFL debut after arriving at Arden Street with a minor injury. Polec is still a bit of time away from a comeback, while the injured Ziebell joins the suspended duo Horne-Francis and Young on the sidelines. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Zak Butters  Knee  TBC
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Test
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  5-6 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Collarbone  6-8 weeks
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Butters has suffered a sprained medial ligament in his left knee, with a timeline for his return to take shape this week. Teakle is recovering after surgery to repair his broken collarbone. Travis Boak will come out of health and safety protocols this week, while Trent McKenzie is also expected to finish a stint in concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Trent Cotchin  Clavicle  1-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Illness  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Hand  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Martin is highly likely to play against Geelong, having been training since Saturday following an illness. Tarrant, meanwhile, is touch-and-go, given he had minor hand surgery at the start of the week. Cotchin will have a plate inserted to support his collarbone, with a more accurate timeline to be set after that operation, while Balta has re-injured his hamstring but in a different spot. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  2 weeks
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion  Available
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  TBC
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda is set to be boosted by the return of captain Steele for the trip to Sydney to face the Swans. The dual Therabody All-Australian has missed four games since undergoing shoulder surgery. McKenzie has passed concussion protocols and will be available for selection, but Owens is yet to exit the protocols and is expected to miss. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Peter Ladhams  Suspension  Round 16
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

Sheldrick has ramped up his training and is a chance to return this weekend. Kennedy will also be integrated back to midfield sessions in the coming week, although the Swans have put no fixed timeline on a return.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Hugh Dixon  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern has undergone surgery to insert a plate on his broken ribs and is now recovering after three nights in hospital. Naitanui trained fully on Tuesday and looks close to making a full recovery from a medial ligament injury. Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan and Samo Petrevski-Seton have all recovered from illness and returned to the club after missing round 14. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Test
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Suspension  Round 18
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Elbow  Test
Updated: June 21, 2022

Early prognosis

With his history of concussion and a Thursday game in round 16, English could miss two matches after suffering a delayed concussion following the win over GWS last week. Duryea has avoided a dreaded ACL tear, but will like be out until finals, while Weightman is unlikely after a gruesome elbow injury last week. In good news, Toby McLean will return in the VFL this week after recovering from his second ACL injury. - Ben Sutton

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 