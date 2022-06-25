State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Saturday June 25, 1.40pm ACST

Matt Crouch responded to his axing from the senior side in style with 42 disposals and a goal in the SANFL clash against South Adelaide.

The midfielder was a class above as he monstered the opposition, also notching up 10 clearances and six tackles.

Matt Crouch in action during the SANFL clash between Adelaide and South Adelaide on June 25, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

Next Generation Academy product Tariek Newchurch booted four goals, with Lachlan Gollant and Lachlan Murphy adding two apiece in the club’s 59-point win.

Billy Frampton took a game-high 14 marks among 22 disposals, with Lachlan Sholl (31 disposals) and Andrew McPherson (30) among the leading possession-winners.

Luke Brown (21) and Ben Davis (20) were also busy, and youngster Josh Worrell had 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at AIA Centre, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Brisbane beast Rhys Mathieson racked up a staggering 43 disposals and kicked two goals as the Lions cruised past Collingwood by 25 points.

Mathieson, who is yet to feature in the senior side this year after managing 15 games last season, also took seven marks and had seven clearances in a starring role.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Rhys Mathieson highlights Enjoy Rhys Mathieson's standout VFL performance for the Lions

Big man Tom Fullarton was also dominant with three goals from 24 touches, while Darcy Fort had two goals and 20 disposals.

Youngster Harry Sharp notched up 23 disposals, with Callum Ah Chee (18), Kai Lohmann (16 and a goal) and Nakia Cockatoo (14 and a goal) also among the main contributors.

Big-bodied midfielder Ely Smith gathered 16 disposals, while Ryan Lester had 14 and James Madden 13.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Coburg at Ikon Park, Saturday June 25, 5.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Carlton survived a late surge from Coburg to register a four-point victory at home.

Coburg booted the opening goal of the game, but from there the Blues were in control and to lead for the remainder of the match.

Midfielder Paddy Dow was prolific, dominating across the ground and finishing with 34 disposals and one goal.

Liam Stocker (28 disposals) continued his strong VFL form with another impressive showing, while mid-season recruit Will Hayes kicked a goal and had 25 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R14: Carlton v Coburg Extended highlights of the Blues and Lions VFL clash in round 14

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at AIA Centre, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Mid-season draftee Josh Carmichael was among the Pies’ best with 24 disposals and eight marks in the team’s 25-point loss to Brisbane.

Finlay Macrae kicked a goal from 21 touches, while Trent Bianco (16 and a goal), Will Kelly (16 and a goal) and Jack Madgen (15 and a goal), on his return from a shoulder injury, were also prominent.

Brothers Callum and Tyler Brown gathered 18 and 15 disposals, respectively, with Arlo Draper (16) and Caleb Poulter (14) also among the leading disposal winners for the Pies.

Charlie Dean had 14 touches on his debut in the black and white after battling a foot issue for most of the season.

The kid is good ?



Our mid season recruit was today's coach's MVP. pic.twitter.com/w6TBwmy6MF — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) June 25, 2022

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Essendon at Williamstown Oval, Saturday June 25, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Essendon mid-season draftee Jye Menzie pushed his case for a spot in the senior side as he helped the Bombers to a strong 38-point win over Williamstown.

Menzie had a day out up forward, booting four goals, while Alex Waterman was instrumental as well with 18 disposals and three goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Jye Menzie highlights Enjoy Jye Menzie's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

Kaine Baldwin was also prominent in the forward line, with three majors of his own.

Youngster Patrick Voss booted two majors, while Irish rookie Cian McBride impressed down back.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel at WACA, Saturday June 25, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Top 10 2021 NAB AFL Draft pick Neil Erasmus put together a strong game with 24 disposals and one goal in Peel's 11-point loss to East Fremantle.

Erasmus finished with 12 kicks and 12 handballs along with four tackles but gave away a costly five free kicks.

Darcy Tucker, who was overlooked for AFL selection this week, kicked three goals playing a variety of roles, managing only nine disposals for the game with six tackles.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R10: Darcy Tucker highlights Enjoy Darcy Tucker's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Matthew Johnson (22 disposals), Connor Blakely (22 disposals) and Nathan Wilson (20 disposals) all contributed well, while rookie Karl Worner had 16 touches but was seen with ice on his right quad.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 26, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at Austworld Centre Oval, Saturday June 25, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Rory Atkins racked up 34 disposals while former NAB AFL Draft top 10 pick Elijah Hollands was quiet with an AFL debut in sight as the Suns lost by 76 points to Casey.

Hollands, who is yet to debut for the Suns after going pick seven in 2020, couldn’t mount his case, managing only 12 disposals in the loss having been one of their four emergencies in the senior side this weekend.

Atkins was outstanding with 25 kicks, nine handballs and 10 marks, while Darcy Macpherson (22 disposals) and Charlie Constable (19 disposals) were busy.

Alex Sexton kicked two goals up forward, while Ned Moyle had a game-high 32 hitouts with 10 disposals including four clearances. James Tsitas only had 10 touches in his 100th VFL game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R14: Gold Coast v Casey Extended highlights of the Suns and Demons VFL clash in round 14

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Box Hill at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Josh Ward, who went pick No.7 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, enhances his chances of an AFL recall following concussion with 17 disposals with three clearances and eight tackles in the Hawks' 48-point loss.

Mid-Season draft pick Max Ramdsen debuted but was quiet with six touches and five hit-outs, although he kicked the first goal of the third term.

Finn Maginness (19 disposals and seven tackles), Tom Phillips (13 disposals) and Josh Morris (12 disposals) contributed.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R14: Footscray v Box Hill Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Hawks VFL clash in round 14

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey Demons at Austworld Centre Oval, Saturday June 25, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Forward Mitch Brown responded to his senior omission with a stunning performance for Casey in its huge 76-point victory over Gold Coast.

Brown will have to reenter the selection equation after finishing 6.6 to go with his game-high 20 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Mitch Brown highlights Enjoy Mitch Brown's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Jake Melksham kicked two goals in his return from hand surgery, while Jacob van Rooyen (three goals) and Kade Chandler (two) also kicked multiple majors for the winners - who had 11 individual goalscorers.

Adam Tomlinson and Jayden Hunt will also be in selection discussions after strong showings down back for Casey.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Northern Bullants at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 26, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Glenelg at Alberton Oval, Saturday June 25, 2.40pm ACST

Orazio Fantasia marked his return to the field with 17 disposals in Port Adelaide’s 39-point loss to Glenelg.

The 26-year-old was playing his first game since suffering a quad injury in the SANFL in round eight, but his day could have been so much better if not for kicking four behinds.

Orazio Fantasia in action for Port Adelaide in the SANFL clash against Glenelg on June 25, 2022. Picture: Michael Sullivan/PAFC

Cam Sutcliffe had 20 touches, while Jed McEntee (14) and Miles Bergman (13) were other solid contributors.

Father-son selections Taj Schofield and Trent Burgoyne gathered 11 and nine disposals, respectively.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 26, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Sandringham at Lakeside Oval Sydney, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Jack Higgins kicked one goal and had 17 disposals for the Zebras in their 21-point loss to Sydney after being a shock omission from the AFL side.

Tom Highmore had a team-high 33 possessions with 12 marks, while ruckman Tom Campbell had a game-high 41 hitouts with 23 disposals.

Saints forward Dean Kent booted two goals with 14 disposals. Mason Wood only managed 13 possessions with five marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R14: Sydney v Sandringham Extended highlights of the Swans and Zebras VFL clash in round 14

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Sandringham at Lakeside Oval Sydney, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

It was the Joel Amartey party at Lakeside Oval as the Swans tall continued his impressive form with another five-goal performance in a 21-point win over Sandringham.

The 22-year-old gathered 23 disposals for the match, along with seven marks and three clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Joel Amartey highlights Enjoy Joel Amartey's standout VFL performance for the Swans

Matt Roberts had 22 disposals, with youngster Corey Warner booting two goals from 21 touches, and mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan had 16 disposals and a major.

Ben Ronke (19 and a goal) and Sam Wicks (17 and a goal) also put their hands up to return to the senior side, with James Bell the leading possession-winner on the ground with 31.

Will Gould (17) and ruckman Callum Sinclair (14) were also industrious.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v South Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday June 25, 5pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Nic Naitanui impressed ahead of a near-certain AFL return against Richmond next weekend following two months out with a knee injury as the Eagles claimed their maiden WAFL win of the season, beating South Fremantle by 41 points.

Naitanui, who was scheduled to only play a half, was dominant with 17 disposals, 26 hitouts and two goals, including one major inside the first two minutes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R10: Nic Naitanui highlights Enjoy Nic Naitanui's standout WAFL performance for the Eagles

Alex Witherden had 27 disposals off half-back with 12 marks, while key defender Harry Edwards equalled a WAFL-record 23 marks with 30 possessions.

Young ruckman Jack Williams booted three goals and Xavier O'Neill had 27 disposals on his return from injury.

Patrick Naish (25 disposals, 14 marks and two goals), Greg Clark (27 disposals and six tackles), Luke Foley (24 disposals and eight marks) and Jackson Nelson (20 disposals and three tackles) were all solid contributors.

Mid-season draft top pick Jai Culley was quiet in comparison with 14 touches, three marks and five tackles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Box Hill at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Saturday June 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Toby McLean made his long-awaited return following his second ACL injury but it was Lachie Hunter who starred with 26 disposals and seven marks in his second game back as the Dogs won by 48 points over Box Hill.

Hunter, who hasn’t played AFL footy since round five, had 16 kicks and 10 handballs including six clearances along with six tackles.

McLean booted two goals in his return from injury, gathering 18 disposals with four tackles with plenty of encouraging signs.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Buku Khamis highlights Enjoy Buku Khamis' standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Buku Khamis pressed his case for an AFL recall with three goals from eight disposals and four marks, while Riley Garcia (21 possessions) and Dominic Bedendo (20 possessions and one goal) both won plenty of ball.

Veteran ruckman Stefan Martin was set to return after a shoulder issue but didn't play. Last year's NAB AFL Draft second pick Sam Darcy gathered 17 touches with four marks and 20 hit-outs.