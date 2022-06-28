Kelvin Templeton in action for Footscray against Fitzroy in 1970. Picture: AFL Photos

KELVIN Templeton's extraordinary VFL career saw him kick a century of goals as a 21-year-old in 1978 and then win a Brownlow Medal two years later in a different position for a team which finished third last.

Templeton's 12 seasons – 143 matches from 1974-82 with Footscray, 34 games between 1983-85 with Melbourne – were jam-packed with matchday highlights, brilliant goals, unfortunate injuries and explosive headlines, many coming out of court hearings and legal documents, covering his transfer from the Dogs to the Demons.

He is the latest guest on AFL.com.au's special series Centurions, highlighting the VFL/AFL's elite 28 players (21 still living) who have kicked 100 goals in a season.

This Centurions episode was filmed at Victoria Park, the venue at which Templeton both made his debut as 17-year-old – where he was belted by Collingwood great Len Thompson – and kicked his 100th goal of the 1978 season.

Templeton still managed to boot six goals in his debut game.

"Len Thompson gave me a 'welcome to the VFL', gave me a whack, which happened to be right in front of the umpire, and he gave me a free kick so my first kick was in the goalsquare," Templeton said.

Templeton kicked 593 goals (average of 3.35), including a famous 15-goal return (from 24 shots at goal) in the 1978 season. He booted 82 goals in 1976, 40 when regularly injured in 1977, 118 in 1978, 91 in 1979 and 75 in 1980, when he played at centre half-forward and won the Brownlow Medal.

"The 1980 season was well ahead of any season I had had prior to that, including '78, it was just the level of difficulty, as centre half-forward is more difficult to play than full-forward," Templeton said.

Templeton was also instrumental in establishing the Sydney Swans as a powerhouse in Sydney, serving as CEO of the club from 1996 to 2002.