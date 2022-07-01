THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with another two massive games, live and exclusive on AFL.com.au.
First up on Saturday, Vic Metro takes on Western Australia in a clash jam-packed with top prospects.
On Sunday, the Allies host Vic Country at the Gabba in another cracking contest.
The Allies made a strong start in last week's clash against Vic Metro before fading to lose by 16 points in a high-scoring encounter. Angus Anderson and Lachie Cowan were both prominent and will be out to impress once again.
Country duo Jhye Clark and Mitch Szybkowski will both be looking to back up strong performances in last week's win over SA.
>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 11.30am AEST
All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.
Sunday, July 3
Allies v Vic Country at the Gabba, 11.30am AEST
ALLIES
1. Brandon Leary 13/05/2003
2. Jake Rogers 02/03/2005
4. Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004
7. Caiden Cleary 05/03/2005
9. Ryley Sanders 21/01/2005
13. Seth Campbell 29/12/2004
14. Toby Alker 16/03/2003
15. Harry Rowston 12/08/2004
18. Jaspa Fletcher 24/02/2004
19. Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004
20. Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004
21. Marlin corbett 18/02/2004
22. Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004
23. Ryan Eyers 22/04/2003
26. Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004
27. Angus Anderson 25/05/2003
28. Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004
31. Brinn Little 14/04/2003
32. Liam Hude 18/09/2004
36. Ned Stevens 07/06/2003
38. Jed Walter 08/06/2005
39. Ethan Read 07/07/2005
40. Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004
VIC COUNTRY
2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004
4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004
5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004
6. Noah Long 23/08/2004
7. Jacob Konstanty 09/11/2004
8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004
9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005
10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004
11. Charlie Barnett 24/08/2004
12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004
14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005
15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004
17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004
19. Felix Fogaty 09/06/2004
25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004
27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004
28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004
32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004
33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004
34. James Van Es 07/08/2004
37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005
38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004
40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004
Toby McMullin (emg) 06/08/2004
Finn Emile-Brennan (emg) 07/05/2004
Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004