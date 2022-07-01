Lachie Cowan of the Allies and Vic Country's Jhye Clark. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with another two massive games, live and exclusive on AFL.com.au.

First up on Saturday, Vic Metro takes on Western Australia in a clash jam-packed with top prospects.

On Sunday, the Allies host Vic Country at the Gabba in another cracking contest.

The Allies made a strong start in last week's clash against Vic Metro before fading to lose by 16 points in a high-scoring encounter. Angus Anderson and Lachie Cowan were both prominent and will be out to impress once again.

Country duo Jhye Clark and Mitch Szybkowski will both be looking to back up strong performances in last week's win over SA.

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Sunday, July 3

Allies v Vic Country at the Gabba, 11.30am AEST

ALLIES

1. Brandon Leary 13/05/2003

2. Jake Rogers 02/03/2005

4. Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004

7. Caiden Cleary 05/03/2005

9. Ryley Sanders 21/01/2005

13. Seth Campbell 29/12/2004

14. Toby Alker 16/03/2003

15. Harry Rowston 12/08/2004

18. Jaspa Fletcher 24/02/2004

19. Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004

20. Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004

21. Marlin corbett 18/02/2004

22. Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004

23. Ryan Eyers 22/04/2003

26. Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004

27. Angus Anderson 25/05/2003

28. Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004

31. Brinn Little 14/04/2003

32. Liam Hude 18/09/2004

36. Ned Stevens 07/06/2003

38. Jed Walter 08/06/2005

39. Ethan Read 07/07/2005

40. Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004

VIC COUNTRY

2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004

4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004

5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004

6. Noah Long 23/08/2004

7. Jacob Konstanty 09/11/2004

8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004

9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005

10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004

11. Charlie Barnett 24/08/2004

12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004

14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005

15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004

17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004

19. Felix Fogaty 09/06/2004

25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004

27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004

28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004

32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004

33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004

34. James Van Es 07/08/2004

37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005

38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004

40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004

Toby McMullin (emg) 06/08/2004

Finn Emile-Brennan (emg) 07/05/2004

Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004