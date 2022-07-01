Robbie Williams will headline the Telstra Pre-match entertainment at the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: Liam Pethick/Mushroom Creative House

GLOBAL superstar Robbie Williams is set to entertain footy fans after being locked in as the Telstra pre-game entertainment at this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Angels, Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You singer has been confirmed as the headline act of this year's premiership decider, which returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019.

Williams, who has sold 80 million records worldwide in a solo career spanning 25 years, will open the Grand Final in front of a capacity MCG crowd. He will also pick his band for the performance, which will feature Australian musicians.

"I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year," Williams said.

"I'm really looking forward to performing with a cast of very talented local Australian musicians and I can't wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September.

"If it goes well, I might even put my hand up to be the next CEO of the AFL."

A general view of the pre-match entertainment ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Williams has been a favourite of Australian fans over more than two decades with countless tours whilst also recording 13 No.1 albums in the UK as well as 14 No.1 singles.

He is a huge get for the AFL's biggest day, with outgoing boss Gillon McLachlan saying Williams would put on a show befitting the event.

"We are back at the MCG, back in front of 100,000 fans and no better performer than Robbie Williams to help amplify the atmosphere ahead of the biggest sporting event in the country," McLachlan said.

Williams' set of worldwide hits will make for a performance to register with an array of fans, with Kids, Feel, Millennium and Monsoon among his other major songs likely to be considered for his setlist.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan after the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The League's manager of commercial and customer Kylie Rogers said a number of Australian acts would also be involved in the pre-game entertainment.

"Robbie Williams is considered one of the world’s greatest showmen and to have him perform in the Telstra pre-game entertainment, along a with a cast of Australian acts to be announced shortly, will be the perfect way to open the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final," Rogers said.

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said his team were working to produce "one of the greatest Grand Final pre-game spectacles of all time", with a half-time show involving homegrown talent also being devised.