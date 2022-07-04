The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

IT'S THAT time of the season when the final on-field upgrades for some teams are happening and picking the players who look to finish the year strongly.

In his two games since returning from injury, a few coaches have brought in Tim Taranto. While his first game back produced a modest return, he was back to his best with 125 Fantasy points against the Hawks.

The Giant is the most traded in premium so far this round.

Other players to consider with price tags lower than where they started include Jack Steele and Christian Petracca.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie are coming off big scores this week so they're up and about with plenty of tips to help you for round 17 on this week's episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

1:20 - Calvin copped a bit this week for his captain selection with some people starting petitions.

4:50 - Luke Jackson's late withdrawal was a drama for many coaches.

8:00 - The Traders scored well this week with just 19 points separating Calvin and Warnie in the overall rankings.

11:00 - Connor Rozee copped Warnie's -3 for his poor first half.

15:40 - All the news of the round including Aaron Hall and Dayne Zorko getting injured early for low scores.

22:35 - How did Braydon Preuss perform in the VFL?

27:00 - How do the rucks look heading into round 17?

32:20 - Is it time to get Tim Taranto?

36:00 - Can you trade Patrick Cripps?

41:45 - Top trades for the week with the most traded players plus Roy, Calvin and Warnie's early moves.

Questions from social media

49:00 - Could you bring in Keidean Coleman for Zorko?

52:40 - Ranking Andrew Brayshaw, Touk Miller, Jack Steele and Zach Merrett.

56:40 - Is the Harry Himmelberg experiment over?

