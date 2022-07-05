Vic Metro's Jagga Smith in action against South Australia during the U16 Championships at Metricon Stadium on July 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of father-son prospects have impressed in the latest round of NAB AFL Under-16 Championships, including a set of twins linked to Carlton and a tall forward tied to Adelaide.

Vic Metro was too strong for South Australia on Tuesday, winning by three points at a wet Metricon Stadium, with Jagga Smith the standout player.

Smith, a wiry and smart midfielder, collected 27 disposals to enhance his standing as one of the best talents in the 2024 NAB AFL Draft.

But he was joined by a number of other Vic Metro prospects to go well, including half-back Lucas McInerney (22 disposals), Zak Johnson (three goals) and Harry Oliver (16 disposals). Brisbane father-son option Levi Ashcroft, the younger brother of this year's prospective No.1 pick Will, collected 24 disposals in a busy display.

South Australia's Phoenix Hargrave and Vic Metro's Levi Ashcroft in action during the U16 Championships at Metricon Stadium on July 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia started strongly, largely due to the physical presence of Tyler Welsh, the son of former Adelaide, Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne forward Scott. Welsh, a strong key forward, would be eligible to join only the Crows as a father-son, however, and continued his excellent under-16s form with 15 disposals and six marks.

Twin brothers Lucas (21 disposals) and Ben Camporeale (18) – the sons of ex-Carlton and Essendon midfielder Scott – were also among South Australia's best and will be eligible to join the Blues in two years, while Louie Montgomery, the son of former Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide player and current Power assistant Brett, kicking two goals.

South Australia's Ben Camporeale handpasses the ball during the U16 Championship match against Vic Metro at Metricon Stadium on July 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia trailed by 19 points at three-quarter time but rallied late and had the chance to win the game after the siren before Kade Herbert's shot faded right to miss. Charlie West kicked four goals for SA.

In the second game on Tuesday, Western Australia trumped Vic Country by running over them and winning by 16 points. Tom Cathcart had 26 disposals while Chayse Martinson collected 23 disposals and eight marks. Vic Country's best player was Finn O'Sullivan, who had 25 disposals and six clearances.

In Monday's triple-header of under-16 contests at Metricon, Gold Coast's Academy got over the Giants' Academy by two points after Joshua Cresswell, son of former Swan Daryn, missed a tricky shot from the boundary after the final siren. Giants key forward Charlie McCormack took the eye with some strong marks in attack.

Giant Joshua Cresswell in action during the U16 Boys Championship match between Gold Coast and GWS at Metricon Stadium on July 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania was too strong for Brisbane's Academy, winning by 19 points, while Sydney's Academy beat the Northern Territory by 23 points. Jack Roberts booted four goals for the Swans, while Waylon Davey kicked three for NT.

Sydney's Jack Roberts celebrates kicking a goal against Northern Territory during the U16 Boys Championships at Metricon Stadium on July 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO 2.2 3.7 8.12 9.14 (68)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.1 6.2 6.5 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Johnson 3, Black, Hollow, McInerney, Kako, Moraes, Phillips,

South Australia: West 4, Montgomery 2, Atkinson, Hargrave, Ryan

VIC COUNTRY 2.3 3.4 4.4 7.5 (47)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.3 3.5 8.5 9.9 (63)

GOALS

Vic Country: Barrat, Canning, Eastham, Faull, Jaques, Lalor, O'Sullivan

Western Australia: Hansen 2, X.Walsh 2, Champion, Creighton, Martinson, Moore, K.Walsh