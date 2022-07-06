GEELONG and Melbourne have their captains back with Joel Selwood and Max Gawn returning for Thursday night's blockbuster at GMHBA Stadium.

Selwood was rested from last Saturday's whopping 112-point win over North Melbourne, while Gawn has missed just two matches with what was initially thought to be a significant ankle injury.

And there's more good news for both teams in the top-of-the-table clash.

Impressive young Cats defender Sam De Koning is also back after being a late withdrawal from the Kangaroos match, while Luke Jackson (knee) also returns to partner Gawn in the ruck.

Sam De Koning in action during Geelong's win over Richmond in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Weideman and Mitch Brown make way for the Demons, while Quinton Narkle (omitted) and Jake Kolodjashnij (concussion) are Geelong's outs.

A victory for Geelong could potentially see it take top spot, while a win on the road for the premiers would give them, at least temporarily, a two-game cushion at the top.

Thursday, July 7

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, J.Selwood

Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), S.Higgins (Medi-Sub), J.Kolodjashnij (concussion)



Last week's sub: Shaun Higgins (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: L.Jackson, M.Gawn

Out: S.Weideman (omitted), M.Brown (omitted), A.Tomlinson (Medi-Sub)



Last week's sub: Adam Tomlinson (unused)