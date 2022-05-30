Round 14 to 17, all kids under 14 will get free* access to Toyota AFL Premiership matches across Australia.
Join in the celebrations between June 10 to July 16 as we dedicate a whole month to our biggest fans; kids! Bring your friends and family, and enjoy the footy with loads of activities and entertainment.
Get your tickets:
- Round 14 | Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19
- Round 15 | Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26
- Round 16 | Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3
- Round 17 | Thursday, July 7 - Sunday, July 10
* Terms and conditions apply, subject to capacity.