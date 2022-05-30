Round 14 to 17, all kids under 14 will get free* access to Toyota AFL Premiership matches across Australia.

Join in the celebrations between June 10 to July 16 as we dedicate a whole month to our biggest fans; kids! Bring your friends and family, and enjoy the footy with loads of activities and entertainment.

Get your tickets:

Round 14 | Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19

| Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19 Round 15 | Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26

| Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26 Round 16 | Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3

| Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3 Round 17 | Thursday, July 7 - Sunday, July 10

* Terms and conditions apply, subject to capacity.