Kids Go Free Month

General

All persons that purchase or receive a ticket as part of this offer agree to be bound by the GIANTS Ticketing Terms and Conditions which can be found at https://am.ticketmaster.com/gwsgiants/2022-Terms&Conditions

Eligibility

Children aged six to fifteen years as at 1 January in the current year, are able to gain free entry into GIANTS Home matches that are played GIANTS Stadium between rounds 14 – 17 in the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Free Junior Tickets are available in seating category 4 and must be booked through ticketmaster.com.au or at the box office on match day, whilst stocks last. Tickets purchased in advance will be subject to Ticketmaster transaction and handling fees, those purchased on match day at the box office do not incur additional fees. The standard ticket limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction and standard additional ticket agent fees will apply.

Variations to the Offer

The GWS GIANTS Football Club reserves the right to add, withdraw, reschedule or substitute offer or vary advertised programs, prices, venues, seating arrangements (including ticket categories) and audience capacity at any time without warning.

Privacy

All personal information you provide will be used in accordance with the GIANTS' Privacy Policy available at https://www.gwsgiants.com.au/privacy-policy. By providing information, you agree to the use of this information by the GIANTS and AFL.

More Information

If you require further information in relation to these terms and conditions, please visit http://membership.gwsgiants.com.au/ or contact the Club’s Membership & Ticketing Services Centre on 1300 GIANTS (1300 442 687).