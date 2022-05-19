Kids Go Free Month Terms and Conditions
Round 14 to 17, all kids under 14 will get free access to Toyota AFL Premiership matches across Australia. Select a venue to view terms and conditions.
-
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide Crows home matches
- Kids free junior tickets are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for Adelaide Crows v Melbourne played at Adelaide Oval in Round 16 of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Transaction limit of 10 per person applies.
- Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply
- Free Junior tickets do not apply to the Western Stand
- Offer available from 11am CST, Monday 30th May until 4:30pm CST, Saturday 2nd July, unless sold out prior.
-
Adelaide Oval | Port Adelaide home matches
- Kids free junior tickets are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for matches played at Adelaide Oval for rounds 14 and 15 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Quantity of tickets per transaction as per standard limits.
- Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply
- Free Junior tickets do not apply to the Western Stand
-
Blundstone Arena
- Kids free junior tickets are available for General Admission (GA) tickets and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- Adults who purchase a Reserved Seat Ticket can also add on up to 4 juniors free for a reserved seat with them in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy
- This offer is applicable for North Melbourne vs Adelaide at Blundstone Arena in Round 15.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free Reserved Seat and GA junior tickets to be redeemed in conjunction with an adult ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer valid until 3:00pm, Sunday June 26, unless sold out prior.
- Service and handling fees of $8.30 may apply.
- Limit of 10 tickets per transaction.
-
Giants Stadium
General
All persons that purchase or receive a ticket as part of this offer agree to be bound by the GIANTS Ticketing Terms and Conditions which can be found at https://am.ticketmaster.com/gwsgiants/2022-Terms&Conditions
Eligibility
Children aged six to fifteen years as at 1 January in the current year, are able to gain free entry into GIANTS Home matches that are played GIANTS Stadium between rounds 14 – 17 in the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Free Junior Tickets are available in seating category 4 and must be booked through ticketmaster.com.au or at the box office on match day, whilst stocks last. Tickets purchased in advance will be subject to Ticketmaster transaction and handling fees, those purchased on match day at the box office do not incur additional fees. The standard ticket limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction and standard additional ticket agent fees will apply.
Variations to the Offer
The GWS GIANTS Football Club reserves the right to add, withdraw, reschedule or substitute offer or vary advertised programs, prices, venues, seating arrangements (including ticket categories) and audience capacity at any time without warning.
Privacy
All personal information you provide will be used in accordance with the GIANTS' Privacy Policy available at https://www.gwsgiants.com.au/privacy-policy. By providing information, you agree to the use of this information by the GIANTS and AFL.
More Information
If you require further information in relation to these terms and conditions, please visit http://membership.gwsgiants.com.au/ or contact the Club’s Membership & Ticketing Services Centre on 1300 GIANTS (1300 442 687).
-
Marvel Stadium
- Kids free junior ticket are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for matches played at Marvel Stadium during Rounds 14 to 17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Quantity of tickets per transaction as per standard limits.
- Standard additional ticket agent feed may apply.
-
MCG
- Kids free junior ticket are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for matches played at the MCG during Rounds 14 to 17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
Quantity of tickets per transaction as per standard limits.
- Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply.
- Club members with GA access to the game/s wishing to book a stand-alone free junior GA ticket (or patrons who already hold a ticket to the game) can enter the offer code KIDSGOFREE to remove the transaction fee when purchasing tickets online via ticketek.com.au
-
Optus Stadium | West Coast Eagles home matches
- Kids free junior tickets are available for Category 5 tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for West Coast Eagles matches played at Optus Stadium during Rounds 14 to 17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Quantity of tickets per transaction as per standard limits.
- Standard additional ticket agent fees may apply.
-
SCG
- Kids free junior tickets are available for Reserved Seat and General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for Sydney Swans home matches played at the SCG during Rounds 15 and 17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free Reserved Seat and GA junior tickets to be redeemed in conjunction with an adult ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer valid until 7:25pm, Saturday June 25, unless sold out prior.
- Service and handling fees of $7.15 may apply.
- Limit of 20 tickets per transaction.
-
Metricon Stadium
- Kids free junior tickets are available for select reserved seat and general admission tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior and Concession policy.
- This offer is applicable for Gold Coast SUNS home matches played at Metricon Stadium during Rounds 14-17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Adults who purchase full-priced Reserved Seat or GA tickets can also add on up to 3 free junior tickets in the same seating location, in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy. Free junior tickets must be secured in the same transaction as the Adult purchase.
- Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer valid until 4.35pm Saturday 9 July 2022.
- Service and handling fee of $5.70 may apply.
- Limit of 10 tickets per transaction.
-
The Gabba
- Kids free junior tickets are available for Reserved Seat and General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for Brisbane Lions home matches played at the Gabba during Rounds 16 and 17 (inclusive) of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free Reserved Seat and GA junior tickets to be redeemed in conjunction with an adult or family ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer valid until 1:10pm, Sunday July 10, unless sold out prior.
- Service and handling fees may apply.
- Limit of 10 tickets per transaction.