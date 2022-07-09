David Noble looks on after a North Melbourne loss during round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble remains adamant he is the man for the job and his side's near-miss against Collingwood should back his cause.

The Kangaroos rallied impressively for three quarters on Saturday at the MCG, only for the Magpies to overrun them in the last term and win by seven points.

Pressure has been building on Noble in recent weeks as the Kangaroos banked loss after loss.

But as North's review into their football operations continues, Noble looks safe for at least another week after the 13.10 (88) to 12.9 (81) result - their highest score of the season.

"I believe in what I'm doing, I believe in the group we have. We're resolute on where the direction needs to go," Noble said.

"I'm all up for getting better - if there's feedback for me as an individual.

"But having been around the block, I think I have a clear idea as to what needs to happen and that's what we're pursuing."

Noble said he felt a mixture of disappointment and pride that North rallied so impressively from last week's 112-point mauling from Geelong, only to be overrun in the last term.

It is similar to round four, when they rebounded from a 108-point loss to Brisbane and narrowly lost to Sydney.

But they lost their next 11 games by 40 points or more - an AFL record - and Noble will be doomed quickly if that trend looks like repeating.

Indeed, given the intense speculation, another heavy loss in the short-term could finish him.

"We don't want a touch-up every week and then find a response the week after - that's the message to the players post-game," Noble said.

David Noble (left) speaks with son John after the round 17, 2022 match between Collingwood and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos led by 28 points late in the third term and dominated centre clearances 16-5 to three-quarter time.

But Collingwood closed out the game with five goals to nil in the last term, including an outstanding snap from Nick Daicos that would have done his Dad Peter proud.

Magpies coach Craig McRae had the team behind closed doors for an extended debrief.

While it was their seventh straight win, McRae said they had gotten out of jail again - their fifth win by two goals or less.

"We probably played 30 minutes of the footy we wanted to play," he said.

"I will always concentrate on the positives, but we have work to do.

"I don't want to take away from our fight, because it's there to be seen ... it's a good weapon to have.

"But again we're putting ourselves in those situations where ideally you don't have to be in that situation."

North midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke was best afield with 33 possessions and key forward Nick Larkey kicked five goals.

Midfielder Taylor Adams, Collingwood's best player, went off late in the last quarter with concussion and will miss next week's danger away game against Adelaide.