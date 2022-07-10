Mitch Lewis (left) and Connor Macdonald celebrate a Hawks goal in their round 17 match against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST when questions were starting to be asked about Hawthorn's progress under new coach Sam Mitchell, the Hawks have ended a five-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Adelaide by 32 points at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a match between two teams who won't play finals, there was little on the line for either side and it felt like that for large stages of the game, before the Hawks awoke from a mid-game slumber to coast to a 13.8 (86) to 8.6 (54) victory.

HAWKS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

After winning the first two games of the season before reaching the end of round five at 3-2 after another memorable win over Geelong on Easter Monday, the Hawks had lost nine of their past 10 games – the only win came against Brisbane in Launceston in round 10 – to take some gloss off the start of the new era.

But they are back on the winners list.

Hawthorn made a fast start under the roof at Docklands, kicking six goals to one in an opening quarter onslaught that never allowed the Crows to be within striking distance after quarter-time.

Emerging key forward Mitch Lewis reached the first break with three goals on the board and threatened to tear the game to shreds when he equalled his personal best of five goals 12 minutes into the second quarter.

At that stage, it felt like the 23-year-old had a monster day in front of him when Matthew Nicks moved Jordon Butts off him and put Nick Murray on the red-hot Hawk.

Lewis was barely sighted in the second half but had already done his job, moving to 36 goals from 12 games in 2022 to move back in the top-10 of the Coleman Medal leader board.

The Crows didn't give up without a whimper. They kicked the first three goals of the second half and held Hawthorn goalless in the third quarter to reach the final change with a pulse.

But when Jaeger O'Meara kicked Hawthorn's first goal of the second half 10 minutes into the fourth quarter – just after Taylor Walker missed an opportunity on the run to reduce the margin to two goals – the Hawks weren't challenged again.

HAWTHORN 6.3 9.4 9.7 13.8 (86)

ADELAIDE 1.2 3.2 5.5 8.6 (54)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Lewis 5, Breust 2, Impey, Morrison, Nash, Reeves, Koschitzke, O’Meara

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 2, Fogarty 2, Walker, Keays, McHenry, Milera

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels (unused)

Adelaide: Ben Davis (unused)